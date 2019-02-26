VATICAN
Official: Cardinal can defend himself
VATICAN CITY — The Vatican on Tuesday insisted on Australian Cardinal George Pell's right to further defend himself after being convicted of molesting two choirboys in his homeland, but said Pope Francis was keeping in place local church restrictions forbidding one of his most trusted advisers from having contact with children while appeals run their course.
Acting Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti read a brief statement that called the news of the 77-year-old's prelate's conviction "painful." He later tweeted confirmation that Pell "is no longer" the Holy See's economy chief, but it was not immediately known if that was because Pell's 5-year appointment had expired or he had been removed from office.
Gisotti took no questions from reporters about the Australian court's verdict, which was delivered unanimously in December and appealed by Pell last week.
Pell risks a maximum prison term of 50 years for the conviction of the charges that he sexually abused the boys in a cathedral in the 1990s when he was archbishop of Melbourne. Sentencing hearings were set to begin in Melbourne on Wednesday.
SOUTH AFRICA
US says airstrike kills 20 extremists
JOHANNESBURG — The United States military says it has killed 20 fighters from the al-Shabab extremist group with an airstrike in central Somalia, a day after another airstrike in the area killed 35.
The U.S. military command for the African continent says the attack occurred on Monday near Shebeeley in the Hiran region and targeted a training camp used as a staging area for attacks.
The U.S. has dramatically increased airstrikes against the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, Africa's deadliest extremist group, since President Trump took office.
The U.S. has carried out 23 strikes this year.
ARGENTINA
Attack on rabbi spurs fear of anti-Semitism
BUENOS AIRES — An attack that badly injured Argentina's chief rabbi has alarmed authorities both in the South American nation and in Israel, who raised concerns on Tuesday that it could have been prompted by anti-Semitism.
Several assailants entered the Buenos Aires home of Rabbi Gabriel Davidovich on Monday and beat him after shouting, "We know you are the rabbi of the AMIA," referring to the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association, one of the country's most prominent Jewish groups, which reported details of the attack.
Davidovich was in a hospital Tuesday with several broken ribs and a punctured lung. The assailants also took money and some belongings, according to the AMIA.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri sent a tweet repudiating the attack and vowing aid to find the attackers. His human-rights secretary, Claudio Avruj, said that Argentina needs to build a society "where there are no signs of anti-Semitism, and we cannot be indifferent."
GERMANY
Polar bear cub growing, to debut soon
BERLIN — Berlin's Tierpark zoo says its polar bear cub is almost ready to be introduced to visitors.
The zoo on Tuesday released new photos of the as-yet-unnamed female cub and her mother, Tonja. The bear was born Dec. 1 and weighed 18.7 pounds by the time of her first medical checkup nearly two weeks ago.
Zoo director Andreas Knieriem says that keepers are very satisfied with the cub's development and Tonja is a good mother. Mother and daughter will probably make their first appearance in the bears' outside enclosure — and see visitors for the first time — in mid-March.
The Tierpark has the same management as Berlin's other zoo, which was home a decade ago to celebrity polar bear Knut.
BRITAIN
Brexit: Parliament to decide on delay or no deal
LONDON — Britain's bumpy journey out of the European Union took a major turn Tuesday, as Prime Minister Theresa May handed the steering wheel to Parliament, giving lawmakers the power to slam on the brakes and divert Britain away from a disruptive and chaotic Brexit.
Bowing to pressure from within her own government to avert a damaging "no-deal" Brexit, May told legislators she would give them three choices: approve the divorce agreement she has struck with the EU, vote to leave the bloc on March 29 without a deal, or ask the EU to delay Brexit by up to three months.
May said the promises were "commitments I am making as prime minister and I will stick by them."
It is the first time she has conceded that Britain may not leave the EU on March 29, the date fixed two years ago and enshrined in U.K. law as departure day.
With that date just over a month away, the government has not been able to win parliamentary approval for its agreement with the EU on withdrawal terms and future relations. Anxiety over the standoff is intensifying since a chaotic "no-deal" Brexit could cause disruptions for businesses and people in both Britain and the 27 remaining EU countries.
The Associated Press