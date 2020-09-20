Around the world

Pakistan
2 Pakistani soldiers killed in shootout with militants
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military on Sunday said two soldiers were killed in a shootout with militants during a search operation in the country’s northwest, a former militant stronghold.
The operation was conducted late Saturday in the Spalga area near Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.
The area has served as a base for Pakistani and foreign militants until recent years, when the military claimed troops had cleared it.
Earlier this month, the Pakistani Taliban took responsibility for a powerful roadside bomb in northwestern Pakistan that targeted a military vehicle, killing three soldiers and wounding four.
That attack raised fears that the Pakistani Taliban were regrouping in the region. Also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, they are a separate insurgent group from the Afghan Taliban, although Pakistan’s militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan.
The Pakistani Taliban have been targeting the military and civilians across the country since 2001, when Pakistan, an Islamic nation, joined the U.S.-led war on terror following the Sept. 11 attacks in the U.S.
Since then, the insurgents have declared war on the government of Pakistan and have carried out numerous attacks, including a brutal assault on an army-run school in the city of Peshawar in 2014 that killed 140 children and several teachers.
--
Germany
Thousands march in Berlin in support of refugees in Greece
BERLIN — Thousands of people marched in Berlin on Sunday demanding that the government do more to help migrants stuck in Greece, many of whom have been made homeless since fires ravaged the country's largest refugee camp.
The crowd marched through the capital to the landmark Victory Column carrying signs with slogans like “we have space” and “Seehofer, be a Christian” — a reference to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer.
A little girl held a sign saying “let the people in” while a woman waved a placard saying “People are suffering, Fortress Europe looks on — and cuddles up to the right.”
More than 12,000 migrants and refugees fled the fires, which the Greek government says were deliberately set by a small group of Afghan migrants to protest a virus lockdown at the Moria camp. Thousands have slept outdoors on a nearby roadside in the nights since the blazes.
Germany's government said last week it would take in 1,553 migrants — 408 families with children — from various Greek islands who already have been granted protected status in Greece. The move came on top of a decision to take in up to 150 unaccompanied children as part of a European effort.
The weekend demonstrators demanded that Germany do more, and that the government not block independent state or municipal efforts to take in refugees themselves.
About 3,000 people had registered to take part in the march, but police told the dpa news agency the crowd numbered in the “mid four-digit range.”
----
Aid groups call Italy's blockade of rescue ship 'political'
MILAN — The German humanitarian group Sea-Watch on Sunday condemned as politically motivated the blockade of its ship in the Sicilian port of Palermo by Italian authorities after an 11-hour inspection.
Philipp Hahn, head of the Sea-Watch 4 mission, called the justification “flimsy’’ and a ”systematic move to prevent civil sea rescue operations in the central Mediterranean.’’
The main reason cited was that saving lives did not conform to the vessel’s registration. Italian officials also said there were too many life jackets on board while at the same time that the boat's sewage system was not adequate for the number of people rescued.
It is the fifth rescue ship blocked by Italian authorities in as many months. The Sea-Watch 4 is operated by four humanitarian groups, including Sea-Watch and Doctors Without Borders.
The vessel had rescued 354 people, including 98 unaccompanied minors, families, pregnant women and children. It waited for days to be assigned a safe port, until survivors were transferred to a ferry for quarantine. The Sea-Watch 4 crew also underwent a two-week quarantine off Palermo.
‘’The Sea-Watch 4 is only at sea because of the absence of state-led search and rescue capacity at the world’s deadliest sea border,’’ Doctors Without Borders said. It accused Europe of "disregarding its legal and moral duty to save lives,’’ also citing policies to reinforce the Libyan Coast Guard to block smugglers’ ships from leaving the country, which is not considered a safe haven and where many have reported torture.
So far this year, 379 people trying to reach Europe via lawless Libya have died or gone missing on the perilous Mediterranean Sea crossing, 111 of those in August, the group said.
Meanwhile, the German-flagged ship Alan Kurdi, operated by Sea-Eye, rescued 133 people in three operations on Saturday. The Alan Kurdi was the first to be detained in early May after disembarking 150 people.
---
Finland
Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries
HELSINKI (AP) — A Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people aboard ran aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries Sunday, and rescuers evacuated the vessel's passengers to shore, Finnish authorities said.
The Finnish coast guard tweeted that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm hit ground south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands near the Julgrund island
“There are no reported human casualties,” Viking Line said in a short statement adding that the situation with the vessel was “stable." The vessel had 200 passengers and a crew of 80 aboard.
The coast guard were alerted to the incident just before 1 p.m. Finnish time, and rescue boats evacuated those onboard to shore. Authorities were investigating why the ferry ran aground.
Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE that the accident was caused either by technical failure or human error.
“Something has gone wrong with the ship's steering," Hanses told YLE, adding that water had leaked into one of the vessel's sections but was unable to specify how bad the leakage was.
The coast guard said it hadn't observed oil leakage in the area as a result of the grounding.
The number of passengers aboard the vessel, capable of carrying up to 2,500 people, was unusually low because of the Nordic region's coronavirus travel restrictions which have badly hit Baltic Sea ferry companies.
The Aland Islands, an autonomous Finnish territory, are midway between the two port cities and M/S Amorella was set to make a scheduled stop there en route to Stockholm.
The archipelago consists of thousands of named and unnamed islands and its shallow waters and narrow passages are particularly tricky to navigate for large ships.
Finnish media reported the M/S Amorella ran aground in the same place in 2013.
-
GERMANY
Public sector strikes to hit Germany next week over wages
BERLIN (AP) — Public sector workers in Germany will start staging short-term warning strikes after the latest round of wage negotiations failed to produce an agreement, their union said Sunday.
The Ver.di union, which represents around 2.3 million federal and local employees, said strikes will start Tuesday. It didn't announce where and said it would provide more information Monday.
Warning strikes are a typical tactic in German labor negotiations and typically last between several hours to a day or two. The union didn't rule out kindergarten teachers taking part, which could cause difficulties for parents.
The union is demanding a 4.8% raise, or a minimum of 150 euros ($177) per month, for its workers over the next year. Government negotiators are seeking a longer-term solution and have said the wage demands are too high with the German economy struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“The employers are worsening the conflict,” said Ver.di chairman Frank Werneke. “The answer will now come from the workplaces.”
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called the weekend talks “constructive,” but said there were still “hurdles to overcome.”
He said there are “difficult issues that we have to solve, especially for those people who we have called heroes in the past months,” and signaled a willingness to compromise.
“We must translate our words into concrete actions,” he said. “But we also can't ignore the extraordinary times and the economic consequences of the pandemic.”
The third round of negotiations is scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24.
--
Belarus
March of 100,000 marks week 7 of Belarus protests
KYIV — Tens of thousands of Belarusians calling for the authoritarian president to resign marched through the capital Sunday as the country’s wave of protests entered its seventh week.
Hundreds of soldiers blocked off the center of Minsk, deploying water cannons and armored personnel carriers and erecting barbed wire barriers. Protests also took place in several other cities, including Brest and Grodno.
The crowd in Minsk included about 100,000 people, said Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization. He said dozens of demonstrators were arrested in Minsk and Grodno.
Protests began Aug. 9 after an election that official results say gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office; opponents and some poll workers say the results were manipulated.
Lukashenko, who has repressed opposition and independent news media during 26 years in power, has rejected suggestions of dialogue with the protesters. Many members of the Coordination Council that was formed by the opposition to push for a transition of power have been arrested or have fled the country.
The Minsk demonstrators carried the red-and-white flags that were independent Belarus' national standard before being replaced in 1995, early in Lukashenko's tenure. Some bore placards depicting Lukashenko as a mustachioed cockroach.
Although protests have taken place daily since the election, the Sunday gatherings in Minsk have been by far the largest, attracting crowds of as many as 200,000 people.
“Every Sunday, you are showing yourselves and the world that the Belarusian people are the power,” Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was Lukashenko's main election opponent, said in a video message from Lithuania, where she is in exile.
The marchers also carried portraits of Maria Kolsenikova, a top opposition figure who has been jailed for two weeks and is facing charges of undermining state security that could bring a five-year prison term. Kolesnikova has said security forces drove her to the border with Ukraine to try to make her leave the country, but that she tore up her passport so she couldn't cross the border.
In a statement relayed by her lawyer on Sunday, Kolsenikova urged protesters to continue.
“Freedom is worth fighting for. Do not be afraid to be free," she said. “I do not regret anything and would do the same again.”
Also Sunday, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said an investigation has been opened into the release by hackers of the personal information of more than 1,000 employees of the ministry, which runs the police forces.
---
