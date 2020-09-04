Around the world

Nigeria
Gunmen kill 22 in 2 attacks
MAIDUGURI — Gunmen have killed at least 22 people in Nigeria’s central Niger state in two attacks this week, local officials said Friday.
The killings of civilians and local defense force members were blamed on armed bandits who have been staging an increasing number of attacks in Nigeria’s middle belt.
“The Nigerian authorities have left rural communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen who have killed at least 1,126 people in the north of the country in several different states since January, Amnesty International said in a statement last month.
Japan
2nd survivor rescued after ship sinks
TOKYO — Japan’s coast guard rescued a second survivor on Friday in waters where a ship carrying thousands of cows from New Zealand is believed to have sunk during stormy weather, officials said. Hours earlier, an unconscious crew member was also recovered but later died.
The survivor, Jay-nel Rosals, a Filipino deckhand, was wearing a life jacket and floating in a raft north of Amami Oshima island in the East China Sea, where rescuers have been searching for the Gulf Livestock 1 ship and its missing crew since it sent a distress signal early Wednesday.
Coast guard rescuers earlier Friday found an unconscious man who was floating face down about 75 miles northwest of the island. The man, whose identity was unknown, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, said Takahiro Yamada, a spokesman for the regional coast guard headquarters.
He said rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area.
South Africa
UN: Locusts threaten parts of southern Africa
JOHANNESBURG — Locusts are threatening another part of Africa, with up to 7 million people in the southern region facing further food insecurity, the United Nations said Friday.
The outbreaks of African migratory locusts in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe are not related to the huge outbreak of billions of desert locusts that has affected East Africa for months, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said.
While far smaller, the southern outbreaks need quick attention to prevent a wider problem as farmers and others already struggle to recover from a serious drought last year and the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. agency said in a statement.
Canada
Police: 5 found dead after shooting
OSHAWA — Police said five people were found dead and another with serious injuries following a shooting early Friday in a home east of Toronto.
A spokesman said multiple calls came in around 1:20 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots from a home in Oshawa, Ontario.
Constable George Tudos said the dead include four men and one woman — two of them under 18.
Tudos said officers also found a 50-year-old woman in the house with a gunshot wound and she was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Durham police said in a statement that the suspected shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and no other suspects are outstanding.
Britain
UK makes Abbott trade envoy
LONDON — The British government appointed former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott to a post as unpaid trade advisor on Friday, ignoring criticism of the politician’s views on women, gay rights and the environment.
The Department for International Trade said Abbott, who led a conservative Australian government between 2013 and 2015, would serve on the U.K.’s Board of Trade.
Opposition politicians and gay-rights groups had urged the government not to appoint Abbott, citing his opposition to same-sex marriage, persistent allegations of sexism and statements downplaying the impact of climate change. In power, his government repealed a carbon tax paid by polluting Australian industries.
A letter to the government signed by equality and environmental activists including “Lord of the Rings” star Ian McKellen, “Doctor Who” writer Russell T. Davies and leaders of the Pride in London festival said Abbott was “not fit to be representing the U.K. as our trade envoy.”
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!