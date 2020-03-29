Around the world

Britain
Boris Johnson warns ‘things will get worse’
LONDON — In a letter to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to stay home and outlined stricter measures yet to come as the country registered 209 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Latest figures registered an additional 209 deaths from COVID-19, bringing Britain’s total to 1,228, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday.
The figures came hours after a draft was released of Johnson’s letter, which is set to be delivered to 30 million British households this week.
“It’s important for me to level with you — we know things will get worse before they get better,” Johnson wrote in a letter issued by Downing Street on Sunday.
Thailand
Rumors may have set off prison riot
BANGKOK — Officials in Thailand say a riot at a prison in a northeastern province was set off when inmates plotting to escape spread false rumors that several prisoners were infected with the coronavirus.
Fires were set in parts of Buriram Prison during a riot on Sunday in which about 100 prisoners took part, and gunshots were fired in the operation to quash the violence. The facility houses about 2,100 inmates.
Corrections Department Director-General Narat Sawettanan said no one was killed in the uproar but several people were injured. Thai media reported five people hurt.
Seven inmates who had escaped were recaptured, said Narat. It was not clear if any others were still at large.
Germany
Death of finance official linked to crisis
BERLIN — The state finance minister of Germany’s Hesse region, which includes Frankfurt, has been found dead. Authorities said he appears to have killed himself and the state’s governor suggested Sunday that he was in despair over the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.
The body of Thomas Schaefer, a 54-year-old member of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, was found Saturday on railway tracks at Hochheim, near Frankfurt.
Police and prosecutors said that factors including questioning of witnesses and their own observations at the scene led them to conclude that Schaefer killed himself.
State governor Volker Bouffier linked Schaefer’s death to the virus crisis on Sunday.
Spain
Deaths rise to 838 in grimmest day yet
Spain registered a record number of deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the government tightened restrictions on movement to slow the spread of a pandemic that’s proving hard to contain.
The government said 838 people died on Sunday, bringing the total to 6,528.
Spain’s health care system is at breaking point after the number of people sent to intensive care on Saturday surpassed the official capacity of 4,404 beds.
Wire reports
