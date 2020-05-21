Around the World

Cyprus
Rival sides agree to partial opening
NICOSIA — The rival sides in ethnically divided Cyprus agreed on Thursday to partially reopen crossing points for Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north to cross into the internationally recognized south amid a wide-ranging rollback of a two-month lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.
As of June 8, Turkish Cypriots who work, study or receive medical care in the south will be permitted to cross through points where vehicles can traverse, Cyprus government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said.
Vehicles can use most of the nine crossing points along a 120-mile U.N.-controlled buffer zone.
A small number of Greek and Maronite Cypriots who have lived in the north since 1974 when armed conflict split the east Mediterranean island nation will also be permitted to cross.
Netherlands
Fire at shuttered nuclear plant
THE HAGUE — A fire broke out Thursday at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in the central Netherlands. An emergency services spokesman said the blaze was quickly brought under control and there was no danger of radioactive radiation.
“There is no radioactivity involved,” Iwan Jacobs, a spokesman for the Security Region South Gelderland told The Associated Press in a telephone interview.
The government’s Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection said on its website that the fire was on the roof of the former power plant’s ventilation building. “The nuclear security is not at risk,” the authority said.
The power plant in the town of Dodewaard, 62 miles southeast of Amsterdam, was decommissioned in 1997 and parts of the complex already have been demolished.
Brazil
Police seize marijuana in ‘biggest bust’
SAO PAULO — Brazilian police said Thursday that nearly 28 tons of marijuana have been seized hidden in corn in what authorities have called “the biggest drug bust” ever in the country.
The Brazilian federal police say several packages of the drug were underneath the corn being carried in a truck that was stopped by officers on a highway in the southwestern state of Mato Grosso do Sul on Wednesday.
Police say they had started monitoring the truck after suspicions were raised about its driver at a hotel in the city of Ponta Porã at the Brazilian border with Paraguay.
Police say the driver alleged the truck was already loaded when he picked it up and was taking it to the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. The driver was arrested and will face drug trafficking charges. Police didn’t immediately release any other details.
Bangladesh
13 workers die in road accident
DHAKA — A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said.
The truck was traveling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers who were riding in the back, local police chief Masudur Rahman said. The driver and his assistant fled after the accident, which occurred in Polashbari in Gaibandha district, he said.
Burundi
Candidate: 200 supporters arrested during vote
Burundi’s leading opposition candidate says more than 200 party supporters were arrested during Wednesday’s election, and he is keeping open the possibility of challenging the results over suspected fraud.
Agathon Rwasa spoke to The Associated Press a day after the East African nation held one of its most important elections since independence in 1962, one that some fear could bring a new wave of violence similar to what occurred around the previous, disputed vote in 2015.
Wire reports
