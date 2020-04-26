Around the World

Nepal
Bodies of 2 missing trekkers are recovered
KATHMANDU — Rescuers on Sunday recovered the bodies of two South Korean trekkers who had been missing since an avalanche in January buried them in Nepal’s mountains, an official said.
An army helicopter flew the bodies — one male and one female — from the Annapurna Trekking Circuit to the city of Pokhara, said Nepalese army official Maj. Gen. Gokul Bhandari.
The body of one of their Nepali guides was recovered on Friday, while another was recovered a few days earlier.
An avalanche had buried a total of four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides in January.
Rescuers spent weeks searching for the bodies, but continuing avalanches and thick layers of snow prevented them from finding them.
The warming spring weather eventually melted the snow, exposing the bodies and allowing the rescuers to recover them.
Germany
Minister backs right to work from home
BERLIN — Germany’s labor minister wants to enshrine into law the right to work from home if it is feasible to do so, even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Labor Minister Hubertus Heil told Sunday’s edition of the Bild am Sonntag newspaper that he aims to put forward such legislation this fall.
He said initial estimates suggest the proportion of the work force working from home has risen from 12% to 25% during the crisis, to around 8 million people.
“Everyone who wants to and whose job allows it should be able to work in a home office, even when the corona pandemic is over,” Heil was quoted as saying.
“We are learning in the pandemic how much work can be done from home these days.”
India
Lightning kills at least 10 villagers in fields
PATNA — Lightning killed at least 10 villagers during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India on Sunday, a government official said.
Pratay Amrit, a Bihar state disaster management official, said nine others suffered injuries after lightning struck them in Khalpura, a village in Bihar state’s Saran district.
They were plucking vegetables in farms, about 35 miles north of Patna, the state capital.
Amrit said nine villagers died on the spot and one later died in a hospital.
In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state during the monsoon season.
Hong Kong
Police disperse 100+ protesters at city mall
Hong Kong police dispersed more than 100 protesters who had congregated on a couple of floors in a shopping mall Sunday in defiance of a regulation banning groups of more than four people to help stem the coronavirus pandemic.
The demonstration came a week after the arrest of 15 prominent pro-democracy activists in connection with unauthorized assemblies last year.
The protesters in Cityplaza mall in Taikoo Shing, near Quarry Bay in eastern Hong Kong island, carried posters in support of those arrested, opposing new security laws and calling for the “liberation” of Hong Kong.
On Friday, about 100 pro-democracy protesters rallied at a luxury downtown mall at lunchtime in one of the largest demonstrations since the COVID-19 pandemic descended on the city early this year.
The outbreak effectively halted pro-democracy protests that had rocked Hong Kong for months.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!