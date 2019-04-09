ECUADOR
Assange reminded his stay isn’t permanent
QUITO — Ecuador reminded WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange once again Tuesday that he can’t stay in the nation’s London embassy indefinitely.
Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said a permanent stay in the embassy’s cramped quarters isn’t a viable option for anyone.
The remarks come as relations between Ecuador and Assange grow increasingly tense.
The Australian has been cooped up in Ecuador’s embassy in Britain for more than six years, frequently butting heads with officials over everything from his brash statements on foreign affairs to the hygiene of his cat.
BRAZIL
Heavy rains cause floods; at least 10 die
RIO DE JANEIRO — Heavy rains killed at least 10 people and left a trail of destruction in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, raising questions about the city’s preparedness to deal with recurring extreme weather.
Torrents of water gushed down streets, sweeping up cars and uprooting trees after rains that began around rush hour Monday evening. Rains slowly weakened by Tuesday evening, but Mayor Marcelo Crivella said the city was still in “crisis” mode, the highest of three levels.
City officials said 6 inches of rain fell in just four hours Monday night, more than the average for the whole month of April.
UGANDA
Arrests made in tourist’s kidnapping
KAMPALA — Police say they have arrested some people over the kidnapping last week of an American tourist who has since been freed.
Police did not specify how many people were arrested, but said they are “actively investigating” the kidnapping, which took place on April 2 in a national park.
The victims — Kim Endicott of Costa Mesa, California, and local driver Jean-Paul Mirenge — were freed Sunday.
Police said the hunt for the kidnappers, including “raids and extensive searches,” was taking place in southwestern Uganda.
The kidnappers had demanded a $500,000 ransom after abducting the two at gunpoint. Ugandan officials say no ransom was paid, but a tourism operator said money was exchanged to secure Endicott’s release.
AFGHANISTAN
Taliban forces attack checkpoints, kill 20
KABUL — Taliban fighters stormed army checkpoints in southern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border overnight, killing 20 troops, an official said Tuesday.
Eight other security forces were also wounded in Monday night’s attack in Shorabak district, Mohammad Yousof Younosi, a provincial council member in Kandahar, said.
An official from the provincial governor’s office, who was not authorized to speak with the media, confirmed the attack and said there were casualties among the Afghan forces, but couldn’t provide exact figures.
Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack and said the group’s fighters also seized weapons and ammunition.
Also on Tuesday, U.S. forces in Afghanistan revised the death toll from a Taliban attack a day earlier near the main American base in the country, saying three Marines were killed but not a contractor who was initially reported among the fatalities.
INDIA
Catholic bishop charged in nun’s rape
NEW DELHI — Indian authorities charged a Roman Catholic bishop on Tuesday with repeatedly raping a nun in her rural convent, a case that helped make the sexual abuse of nuns a major issue in the church.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal was charged with rape, illegal confinement and intimidation, said Hari Sankar, a district police chief in the southern state of Kerala, India’s Catholic heartland.
The nun who made the accusations, who has not been publicly identified, said she went to police last year only after complaining repeatedly to church authorities.
Eventually, a group of fellow nuns launched unprecedented public protests to demand Mulakkal’s arrest. He was arrested but released after a few weeks.
Mulakkal was the official patron of the nun’s community, the Missionaries of Jesus, and wielded immense influence over its budgets and job assignments.
The nun said the rapes occurred between 2014 and 2016.