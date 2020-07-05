Around the World

Dominican Republic
Country chooses new leader
SANTO DOMINGO — With COVID-19 cases still surging, the Dominican Republic on Sunday held presidential elections that had already been delayed by the pandemic, and polls indicated that a businessman with no previous experience in government was favored to oust a party that has ruled for the past 16 years.
Luís Abinader, a 52-year-old tourism industry leader who finished second in the last election, was leading in most recent surveys, with the governing party’s Gonzalo Castillo, a former public works minister, trailing.
Former President Leonel Feernández, who served three previous terms, was also on the ballot, along with three minor parties.
Italy
Charity: Rescue ship gets OK to bring 180 migrants to Sicily
ROME — A humanitarian group said Sunday its rescue ship with 180 migrants stranded aboard for days has “finally” received instructions to sail to an Italian port, so its passengers can be disembarked.
In a tweet, SOS Mediterranee also described “relief on the #Ocean Viking” when the ship’s crew and passengers learned that the rescued migrants are to be disembarked Monday at Porto Empedocle, Sicily.
Earlier, the group said Italian medical staff came aboard to test for COVID-19.
The migrants had been rescued by the Ocean Viking in four separate operations from Libya-based human traffickers’ unseaworthy boats between June 25 and June 30.
Israel
Military: Gaza militants fire 3 rockets
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military on Sunday said three rockets were fired toward southern Israel by Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
The barrage set off air-raid sirens in Israel’s south.
Israel’s Channel 12 TV said two rockets landed in open areas, causing no damage or injuries. The army said it intercepted a third rocket fired later Sunday evening. There was no immediate Israeli reaction, although the military usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets in Gaza.
After three wars and numerous skirmishes over the years, Israel and Gaza’s Hamas militant rulers have largely observed an unofficial cease-fire in recent months
China
Mercedes to recall vehicles
BEIJING — Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.
A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.
Libya
Airstrikes hit Libya base held by Turkey-backed forces
Libyan officials in the capital of Tripoli said Sunday that overnight airstrikes hit a key military base on the city’s outskirts that was recently retaken by Turkey-backed forces.
A spokesman for the Tripoli-based forces, Col. Mohamed Gnounou, said the strikes were carried out by “foreign jets” allied with military commander Khalifa Hifter.
Hifter’s forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia, while Tripoli is backed by Turkey, Qatar and Italy. Libya has been divided between these two rival governments since 2015 — one in the east, allied with Hifter, and the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli.
Many of these foreign backers are apparently jockeying for influence in order to control Libya’s oil resources, the largest in Africa.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!