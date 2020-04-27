Around the World

Belgium
Inmates make reusable masks
BRUSSELS — Inmates in Belgian prisons have so far made 42,000 reusable fabric masks for use by fellow prisoners and penitentiary staff to help address shortages in the country, but are still unable to keep up with demand, an official said Monday.
Kathleen Van De Vijver, the spokeswoman for the prison administration, told The Associated Press the masks have been dispatched in priority to prison staff and inmates involved in jail food-preparation operations.
The masks are being handmade at four different sites and have also been handed out to federal agency personnel and investigative judges, she said.
“We have orders until the end of May. We continue to receive large orders, but we can’t keep up.” she said. “In the meantime, our goal is also to make sure every inmate has a mask.”
France
Notre Dame worksite is refitted
PARIS — Workers are refitting the construction site at fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral to protect staff from the virus and allow cleanup efforts at the Paris landmark to resume.
More than a year after the blaze, workers still haven’t finished stabilizing the medieval cathedral, much less rebuilding it. And the coronavirus pandemic caused a new setback: Work on the cathedral halted in mid-March, when France imposed strict confinement measures.
On Monday, workers began to rearrange the construction site to make it virus-safe, according to an official with the state agency overseeing the project. The site is hidden from the public by high barriers.
Iran
False belief toxins cures virus kills 700+
TEHRAN — The false belief that toxic methanol cures the coronavirus has seen over 700 people killed in Iran, an official said Monday.
That represents a higher death toll than so far released by the Iranian Health Ministry.
An adviser to the ministry, Hossein Hassanian, said that the difference in death tallies is because some alcohol poisoning victims died outside of hospital.
“Some 200 people died outside of hospitals”, Hassanian told The Associated Press.
Alcohol poisoning has skyrocketed by ten times over in Iran in the past year, according to a government report released earlier in April, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The national coroner’s authority said that alcohol poisoning killed 728 Iranians between Feb. 20 and April 7. Last year there were only 66 deaths from alcohol poisoning, according to the report.
Kosovo
EU pledges to search for the missing
PRISTINA — The European Union’s mission to ensure the rule of law in Kosovo said Monday that the number of people still missing since the war more than 20 years ago is a good reason to continue the mission.
Kosovo was marking the National Day of Missing Persons.
The EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, pledged its continued commitment “to establish the fate of over 1,640 persons, who are still unaccounted-for in Kosovo.”
EULEX, established in Kosovo in 2008, scaled down its operations after a decade to concentrate on monitoring and advising the Kosovar authorities in establishing sustainable and independent institutions.
Wire reports
