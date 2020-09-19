Around the world

Somalia
Cargo plane crashes at airport, 3 hurt
MOGADISHU — A cargo plane crashed Saturday morning at the international airport in Somalia’s capital, and the country’s transport minister said three of the four crew members on board were injured.
Photos from the scene showed the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea.
Transport Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Salad told reporters that the plane had just taken off for Beledweyne town in central Somalia but returned to the airport after having mechanical problems.
Belarus
Rights group: 300+ detained at march
KYIV — Police in the capital of Belarus cracked down sharply Saturday on a women’s protest march demanding the authoritarian president’s resignation, arresting more than 300 including an elderly woman who has become a symbol of the six weeks of protest that have roiled the country.
More than 2,000 women took part in the march in Minsk. Such anti-government marches have become a regular feature of the unprecedented wave of large, persistent protests that began after the Aug. 9 presidential election.
Officials said President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% support in that vote but opponents and some poll workers say the results were rigged.
France
Carpenters wow public with techniques at Notre Dame
PARIS — With precision and boundless energy, a team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up — by hand — a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, a replica of the wooden structures that were consumed in the landmark’s devastating April 2019 fire that also toppled its spire.
The demonstration to mark European Heritage Days gave the hundreds of people a first-hand look at the rustic methods used 800 years ago to build the triangular frames in the nave of Notre Dame de Paris.
It also showed that the decision to replicate the cathedral in its original form was the right one, said Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, who heads the cathedral’s reconstruction.
Germany
Bavarians kick off Oktoberfest
BERLIN — Oktoberfest celebrations got underway Saturday in Munich with the traditional tapping of a keg and the cry of “O’zapft is!” — “It’s tapped!” — but this year’s festival is very non-traditional and highly regulated due to coronavirus concerns.
The official Oktoberfest has been cancelled, so there’s no huge tents full of people or hundreds of stands selling food. Instead, 50 of the southern German city’s beer halls and other establishments are hosting their own, smaller parties that follow guidelines on mask wearing, social distancing and other restrictions.
Former Mayor Christian Ude got the party started, hammering a tap into a 5 gallon keg — a tenth of the size of the Oktoberfest norm — at the Schillerbraeu beer hall while dressed in Bavarian lederhosen leather pants and wearing a protective mask.
Japan
Former PM Abe visits controversial shrine
TOKYO — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he has visited a shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression.
Abe’s visit Saturday to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which he announced in a tweet, comes days after his resignation. It was his first visit in nearly seven years.
Abe said on Twitter that he visited the shrine “and reported to the souls of the war dead” that he’d resigned as prime minister. Abe’s last visit to the shrine was in late 2013.
The shrine is controversial with victims of Japanese military aggression in the early part of the 20th century, and especially the Koreas and China, because it honors convicted war criminals among the millions of other Japanese who died in World War II.
Greece
Flooding leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
ATHENS — A storm pounded parts of central Greece, creating flooding Saturday that killed two people, left 1 missing and forced emergency workers to rescue more than 600 people.
Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home in the region of Thessaly and a 63-year-old shepherd swept away by rising floodwaters. They also said a woman who is missing ignored instructions by firefighters and police not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river.
The country’s firefighting service said Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads.
Wire reports
