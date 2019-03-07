UNITED NATIONS
New sanctions on Iran recommended by US
The United States urged the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to impose new sanctions on Iran, saying its recent missile-related launches could be capable of delivering nuclear weapons and risk a regional arms race.
Acting U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen condemned “Iran’s destabilizing activities” in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres obtained by The Associated Press and called on Tehran “to cease immediately all activities related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.”
The Trump administration last year pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, and reimposed U.S. sanction on Iran in November that it had eased after the agreement, including targeting its vital oil sector. Under the nuclear agreement, many U.N. sanctions on Iran were lifted.
EL SALVADOR
3 jailed for having abortions are freed
SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador’s Supreme Court on Thursday commuted the 30-year sentences of three women imprisoned for abortion convictions, lessening their punishment to time served and ordering them released immediately.
The three women had spent about 10 years in prison aggravated homicide charges for allegedly having abortions. All claimed they had miscarriages.
The court found that the women were victims of social and economic circumstances and ruled that the original sentences were unreasonable.
An additional 18 women remain behind bars for abortion convictions in El Salvador, where abortion is illegal in all situations.
GERMANY
Sandwich tamperer receives life sentence
BERLIN — A man was sentenced to life in prison for poisoning his co-workers’ sandwiches with mercury and other substances over several years, leaving one in a coma and two others with serious kidney damage.
A judge at the regional court in Bielefeld, about 205 miles west of Berlin, found the 57-year-old defendant guilty Thursday of attempted murder and gave him the maximum possible sentence.
The man, identified only as Klaus O. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in May after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at a business in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.
When authorities searched his home, they found a primitive chemistry laboratory in the basement.
Two of them, a 27-year-old and the other age 67, suffered chronic kidney damage from poisoning with lead and cadmium. Both men face a heightened risk of cancer. A 23-year-old trainee fell into a coma after ingesting mercury and has permanent brain damage.
RUSSIA
2 US Mormons ordered expelled for visa abuse
MOSCOW — A Russian court has ordered the deportation of two American Mormons for violating the terms of their visas.
Officials said the men were working as English teachers without proper credentials and had given religious affairs as their reason for being in Russia. They were detained Friday in Novorossiisk, a Black Sea city.
State news agency Tass says a regional court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s deportation order. Tass quoted a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman in Russia denying the two Americans were teaching.
ISRAEL
Palestinians: Boycott new US diplomatic unit
JERUSALEM — The Palestinian leadership is urging the international community to boycott the newly created U.S. Embassy unit that will handle relations with Palestinians.
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat issued a statement Thursday calling upon the diplomatic community “not to engage in any kind of formal relationship or collaboration” with the new Palestinian affairs unit, which will take over the responsibilities of the shuttered U.S. consulate.
The U.S. move to close the consulate earlier this week was the latest decision from the Trump administration to infuriate the Palestinians, who view the closure as a “downgrade” and “new assault” on the prospect of a U.S.-brokered solution to the conflict.