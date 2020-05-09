Around the World

Pakistan
Separatists claim fatal bomb attack
QUETTA, Pakistan — A small Pakistani separatist group claimed responsibility Saturday for targeting a security convoy with a roadside bomb that killed six soldiers, including an army major, in the country’s southwest.
Friday’s attack in Baluchistan province took place as the troops, who were assigned to search for smuggling routes and militants, were returning to their camp from a mountainous area near the border with Iran.
Baluchistan has for years been the location of a low-level insurgency by small separatist groups and nationalists who complain of discrimination and demand a fairer share of their province’s resources and wealth.
Greece
Victims of protest violence commemorated
ATHENS — A plaque commemorating three bank employees who died of asphyxiation when their workplace was firebombed during a protest march 10 years ago was unveiled in Athens Saturday.
Many officials, led by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, attended the ceremony. Leaders of two leftist parties, Syriza and the Communist Party, had laid wreaths on the site in central Athens earlier.
The three employees, a man and two women, all in their 30s, died on May 5, 2010, when the Marfin Bank branch in central Athens was firebombed by anarchists taking part in a large protest march against the first austerity agreement Greece had signed with its creditors just days earlier. One of the victims was four months pregnant.
Mexico
2 men arrested in strangling deaths
MEXICO CITY — Two men were arrested for the strangling deaths of three sisters who worked in Mexico’s government hospital system, and authorities ruled out any link to nationwide assaults on medical staff as anxiety over the pandemic escalates.
Initial evidence shows the suspects, a nurse and a municipal market worker in their 20s, planned to rob the women, whose bodies were found in a house in the city of Torreón, said Miguel Ángel Riquelme, governor of the northern border state of Coahuila.
The killings had nothing to do with the sisters’ hospital work, Riquelme said late Friday.
Two of the sisters were nurses for the Mexican Social Security Institute and the third was a hospital administrator. The sisters, who were between 48 and 59 years old, were killed Thursday, according to the Social Security Institute.
Italy
Kidnapped volunteer is released
ROME — Officials in Italy say an Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Kenya in late 2018 has been freed.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Saturday hailed the release of Silvia Romano, who was a 23-year-old volunteer with the Italian-based humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted in the coastal trading center of Chakama.
Conte tweeted: “Thanks to the men and women of the foreign intelligence services. Silvia, we’re waiting for you in Italy!”
Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who also announced Romano’s liberation on Twitter, said, “The government never leaves anyone behind.”
After her kidnapping, Romano ended up in Somalia in the hands of an armed group linked to al-Shabab Islamic extremists, according to Italian news reports.
France
Cecile Rol-Tanguy dies at age 101
PARIS — French Resistance member Cecile Rol-Tanguy, who risked her life during World War II by working to liberate Paris from Nazi occupation, has died. She was 101.
Rol-Tanguy died on Friday at her home in Monteaux, in central France, as Europe commemorated the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces. The cause of her death was not disclosed by French officials.
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Rol-Tanguy on Saturday, calling her a “freedom fighter.”
Rol-Tanguy joined the Resistance at age 21, typing out calls for rebellion on the day German troops occupied Paris in June 1940.
