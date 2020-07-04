Around the World

Iran
Chlorine gas leak sickens 70
TEHRAN — A chlorine gas leak at a petrochemical center in southeast Iran sickened 70 workers, state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday.
Most of the workers at the Karun petrochemical center in the city of Mahshahr in southeast Khuzestan province were released after undergoing medical treatment.
Somalia
Explosions rock 2 cities as 4 killed
Explosions rocked two of Somalia’s largest cities on Saturday as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people.
Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, told The Associated Press that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.
Italy
Police smash child pornography ring
ROME — Italian police say they have broken up a child pornography ring involving sharing of illicit material, including photos of newborns, via an instant messaging platform.
Police on Saturday said the crackdown involved dozens of search warrants and led to the arrests of three people for allegedly possessing what was described in a statement as “huge quantities of pornographic material depicting minors.” They said some 50 people are under investigation.
The police statement said postal police investigators discovered photos of nude minors and other “horrifying content, depicting actual sexual violence where the victims were often newborns.”
North Korea
Vice foreign minister rules out more US talks
North Korea is ruling out more talks with the U.S., saying the American authorities are using the idea as a mere political tool.
“We do not feel any need to sit face-to-face with the U.S.,” North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency Saturday.
The U.S. does not consider the North Korea-U.S. dialogue as anything more than a tool for grappling with its political crisis, said Choe.
The criticism comes amid efforts by the South Korean government to patch together broken down relations with the North.
Switzerland
Swiss zookeeper dies after tiger attack inside enclosure
55-year-old keeper at Zurich’s zoo was killed by one of the park’s Siberian tigers, officials in the Swiss city said Saturday.
Horrified visitors raised the alarm after seeing the tiger attack the female keeper inside the big cat enclosure shortly after 1 p.m. (4 a.m. local time) Saturday, prompting staff members to rush to her aid.
They were able to lure the Siberian tiger, named Irina, away from their colleague and out of the enclosure while first responders tried to revive the injured keeper.
“Sadly all help came too late. The woman died at the scene,” Zurich police spokeswoman Judith Hoedl said.
Hoedl said an investigation has been launched into the incident, including why the keeper was in the enclosure at the same time as the tiger.
