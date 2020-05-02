Around the World

Netherlands
Panda from China gives birth at zoo
THE HAGUE — A giant panda loaned by China to a Dutch zoo as part of a breeding pair has given birth to a cub, the zoo announced Saturday.
The mother, Wu Wen, and her cub “are staying in the maternity den and are doing well,” Ouwehands Zoo said in a statement.
The zoo said following Friday’s birth that it is “delighted and proud to contribute to the protection of this endangered species in a natural way.” The new cub’s gender will not be known until it leaves the maternity den, likely in a few months’ time, with its mother.
Israel
Thousands protest PM’s coalition deal
TEL AVIV — Several thousand Israelis took to the streets in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, demonstrating against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition deal with his chief rival a day before the country’s Supreme Court is to begin debating a series of legal challenges to the agreement. Demonstrators gathered for the third consecutive weekend in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square, standing more than 6 feet apart in organized rows to conform with social-distancing rules to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Netanyahu last month reached a power-sharing deal with his chief rival, Benny Gantz. Protesters are upset that the deal leaves Netanyahu in power as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges.
Saturday’s protest was organized by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, one of the advocacy groups that has filed a legal challenge to the country’s Supreme Court.
Britain
PM, fiancee reveal name of newborn
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson in honor of their grandfathers and doctors who saved the U.K. leader’s life when he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Symonds made the announcement on her Instagram page Saturday, posting a picture of her cradling her 3-day-old son and explaining the name choice. She praised the maternity team at University College Hospital in London and said her “heart is full.”
“Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am.” she wrote in the post. “Wilfred after Boris’ grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart — the two doctors that saved Boris’ life last month.”
Guyana
Nation receives $60M in crude oil revenue
GEORGETOWN — Four months after Guyana became one of the world’s newest crude oil exporters, the South American country on Saturday said it was already reaping the rewards with about $60 million in payments. The money is linked to Guyana’s production-sharing agreement with offshore operators ExxonMobil and Hess of the U.S. and Nexen of China. Guyana is entitled to five shipments of a million barrels each of oil this year as part of the arrangement with the consortium, which first found commercial quantities of oil and gas in 2015.
Guyana sold its first shipment in February through Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited, which traded the shipment to Middle Eastern traders and dealers in southern states in the U.S.
Wire reports
