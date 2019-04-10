CUBA
Food shortages may get worse, Castro warns
HAVANA — Communist Party leader Raúl Castro warned Cubans on Wednesday that they should brace for worsening shortages due to Trump administration policies but said the island won’t return to the extreme deprivation of the post-Soviet period.
In his first speech to the nation in more than three months, Castro said that U.S. pressure on Venezuela and Cuba could lead to serious shortages increasing sharply in coming months.
It has become hard to find basic goods such as chicken, cooking oil, eggs and flour throughout Cuba this year, due largely to a lack of hard currency to buy imported goods or equipment to process domestic products. State-run newspapers cut their page count last week because of newsprint shortages.
PERU
Ex-president ordered held over illicit gains
LIMA — On Wednesday, a judge ordered the 10-day detention of former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski as part of a money laundering probe into his consulting work for the company at the heart of Latin America’s biggest graft scandal.
Special police agents gathered outside Kuczynski’s neo-colonial mansion in Lima and later left with the former Wall Street banker in a white SUV.
He was taken to a prosecutor’s office, where he was expected to be examined by a doctor before being placed in detention.
The 80-year-old ex-head of state resigned last year after opposition lawmakers seeking his impeachment revealed that his private consulting firm had received some $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago.
DENMARK
Chinese pandas get $24M zoo enclosure
COPENHAGEN — Two panda bears on an extended loan from China were welcomed Wednesday to their new house in Copenhagen during a ceremony fit for Denmark’s queen.
Queen Margrethe inaugurated the Panda House built for Zoo Copenhagen’s new residents, who arrived last week in cargo containers under China’s popular “panda diplomacy” initiative.
The $24.2 million enclosure, designed by Danish architect Bjarke Engels in the shape of a yin-yang symbol, is in the heart of the zoo.
The 78-year-old queen untied a red velvet ribbon to officially welcome 6-year-old male Xing Er, and Mao Sun, a 5-year-old female.