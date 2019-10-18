England
Climate protester in Boris Johnson garb scales Big Ben tower
LONDON — A climate-change protester dressed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has climbed the Big Ben clocktower at Britain’s Parliament.
The man in blond wig, suit jacket and tie scaled the tower, which is covered in scaffolding for repairs, and unfurled banners reading “No pride on a dead planet” and “Citizens Assembly”.
The Press Association news agency identified him as 43-year-old tree surgeon Ben Atkinson. He posted a Facebook comment urging Johnson to convene a citizens’ assembly.
Extinction Rebellion has staged two weeks of demonstrations in London calling for stronger action against climate change.
China
China legislature blasts US Congress over Hong Kong
BEIJING — China’s ceremonial legislature is attacking legislation in the U.S. Congress to support pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.
A spokesman for the National People’s Congress says the legislation “violates the basic norms of international law and international relations” and “grossly interferes in China’s domestic politics.”
The spokesman, Zang Tiewei, is the latest Chinese official to criticize the legislation passed this week by the U.S. House of Representatives.
One of the bills would require annual reviews by the U.S. secretary of state of Hong Kong’s special economic and trade status, providing a check on Beijing’s influence over the territory.
Germany
2nd victim dies after Austrian refugee shelter knife attack
BERLIN — Austrian police say a 32-year-old social worker has died days after suffering serious stab wounds during an attack at a refugee shelter.
Upper Austria police said Friday that a 33-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker is now being investigated on suspicion of two counts of murder.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released, attacked the social worker with a knife Monday during a dispute over a job at the shelter in Wullowitz, near the Czech border.
Authorities have said the suspect arrived in Austria in 2015 and an appeal against the rejection of his asylum request is pending.
Germany: Officials pledge crackdown after synagogue attack
BERLIN — Germany’s top security officials are backing calls for tougher measures to fight far-right extremism following a deadly anti-Semitic rampage last week.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and his counterparts from Germany’s 16 states said Friday they support a series of measures including forcing internet companies to report hate speech to police and extending requirements to delete illegal content to online gaming platforms.
A 27-year-old German attempted to attack a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Oct. 9, later killing two passers-by before being arrested.
The man, who was previously unknown to police, posted an anti-Semitic screed before the attack and broadcast the shooting live on a popular gaming site.
German air crew union plans strike at Lufthansa subsidiaries
BERLIN — A union representing cabin crew in Germany says it’s calling on members to walk out Sunday at several Lufthansa subsidiaries but is nixing a planned strike at the mother company.
The UFO union said Friday that it has received a 2% pay rise offer from Lufthansa, fulfilling its demands.
But it said walkouts at SunExpress Deutschland, Lufthansa CityLine, Germanwings and Eurowings would continue to take place Sunday between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., potentially affecting more than 300 flights.
France
French rail routes disrupted by strike over train security
PARIS — A wildcat strike has severely disrupted train travel around France, as railway workers demand better security after a recent accident.
Traffic was particularly tangled Friday in southern France and western France, around Lyon and in the Paris region, according to the SNCF national rail authority.
Paris suburb trains, including the RER B to Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, were severely disrupted, the SNCF said.
The SNCF advised travelers to postpone their trips or use other means of transport. Many French families had made plans to travel Friday as two-week school holidays were starting.
United Arab Emirates
King Hamad appoints son national security adviser
DUBAI — Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has appointed his fast-rising son as the island kingdom’s new national security adviser.
Bahrain’s state-run news agency says Friday that the king issued a royal order appointing Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa to the position. It says the order will take effect immediately and the new national security adviser will “oversee the national security policies and strategies of the Kingdom.”
It’s the latest rise in profile for the 32-year-old prince, who is already the commander of Bahrain’s Royal Guard and president of its Olympic committee.
Wire reports