Around the World

Bangladesh
Country executes assassin
DHAKA — Authorities in Bangladesh have executed a killer of the country’s independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nearly 45 years after the brutal assassination, a prison official said.
Abdul Majed, a former military captain, was hanged at the central jail at Keraniganj near the capital, Dhaka, just one minute past Saturday midnight, said Inspector General of Prisons Brig. Gen. A.K.M. Mustafa Kamal Pasha.
He was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, adding that the arrest was “the biggest gift” for Bangladesh this year.
Majed had publicly announced his involvement in the assassination and had reportedly been hiding in India for many years. He recently returned to Bangladesh.
Indonesia
Virus measures trigger prison riot
MANADO — Angry inmates set fire to an overcrowded prison on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island during a riot erupted late Saturday over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus, officials said.
Hundreds of police and soldiers were deployed to take control of Tuminting prison in Manado city, the capital of North Sulawesi province, which is designed to house 490 inmates but now has more than 550, said Lukmasono, the head of Justice and Human Rights provincial office.
Lukmasono, who goes by a single name, a preliminary investigation revealed that many inmates, mostly drug offenders, were angered by restrictions on family visits and envious following the early release of 115 inmates to curb the spread of the coronavirus in prisons.
They went on the rampage and started fires, and other inmates joined the protest and it turned violent, but there were no reports of deaths, Lukmasono said.
Russia
Inmate found dead after prison unrest
MOSCOW — One inmate has been found dead at a Siberian prison colony where a fire that started amid unrest between prisoners and guards destroyed several buildings.
The fire, which engulfed an area of about 300,000 square feet, broke out Friday and was reported extinguished on Saturday.
The ombudsman for the Irkutsk region where the fire occurred, Viktor Ignatenko, was quoted by the state news agency RIA-Novosti as saying the body of one inmate was found; the report did not specify the cause of death.
Inmates at the maximum-security prison in Angarsk, 2,500 miles east of Moscow clashed with guards on Friday; the cause of the unrest is unclear.
