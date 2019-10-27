Lebanese form a human chain to support protests
BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of Lebanese formed a human chain Sunday along highways and coastal roads in a show of solidarity with anti-government protests.
The protesters joined hands along a main bridge connecting central Beirut to the north and south on the 11th day of nationwide protests.
Ignited by anger at proposed economic reforms, the protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the political elites who have governed the country since the end of its 1975-1990 civil war.
"We are demanding our rights, so our country will be better and more beautiful for our kids and for us," said Marcel Karkour, who joined the human chain with her two children.
Julian Bourjeili, an architect who joined the chain with his fiancée, said it was a message of "love and solidarity."
"We are showing the civilized and peaceful image of this movement, and God willing, this chain will reach its maximum number of people."
The rallies have paralyzed a country already grappling with a severe fiscal crisis. But they have also united demonstrators from Lebanon's many religious communities and political factions, with many directing their anger at their own representatives.
---
Afghanistan delays election results til November
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials have set a new date for announcing the result of last month's presidential election, after several delays.
Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Independent Election Commission, says Sunday preliminary results will be announced on Nov. 14.
The initial deadline for sharing the results was delayed as the commission dealt with widespread accusations of misconduct in the polling, and technical problems with transferring ballot papers and data from a biometric system.
Afghans voted Sept. 28 despite Taliban threats and violence. The lead candidates are President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who have led together a fragile coalition government.
If no candidate obtains over 50% in the results, a second round of voting will be held.
----
Pakistan ex-PM Sharif, moved from jail, stays in hospital
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's ailing former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, who was jailed on money-laundering and corruption charges, has remained in a government hospital where he was taken last week after suffering a heart attack.
Maryam Aurangzeb, a spokesman for the ex-premier's Muslim League party, says Sunday that Sharif's health condition won't allow for him to be moved to another hospital.
Mahmood Ayaz, the hospital's top official, said its medical board hasn't approved moving Sharif and he himself hasn't requested it.
Islamabad's High Court Saturday granted temporary freedom to Sharif until another two-judge panel decides Tuesday whether Sharif's seven-year sentence on a corruption conviction should be suspended due to his illness.
Sharif served three times as prime minister. Supreme Court removed him from office in 2017 on corruption allegations.
----
Vote in a small Italian region seen as 1st coalition test
ROME (AP) — Voting for governor of Italy's small Umbria region is being watched as a first electoral test of the country's uneasy coalition of governing parties.
The two main parties in Premier Giuseppe Conte's new government, the populist 5-Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party, teamed up in a campaign alliance for the Umbria governorship. A scandal in the regional public health care system weakened the outgoing Democratic governor.
Anti-migrant opposition leader Matteo Salvini hopes his right-wing League party triumphs in Sunday's vote.
If the national coalition parties do poorly in Umbria, it's unlikely they will team up for elections in more populous regions next year.
Rival Democratic and 5-Star leaders backed Conte this year to sabotage Salvini's maneuvers for early national elections.
----
Iranian authorities break up mixed-gender party, arrest 15
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran's Islamic-based law.
Sunday's Tasnim report said the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but didn't provide further details on those arrested.
It said the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
----
Germans flock to Frankenstein Castle for spooky Halloween
FRANKENSTEIN CASTLE, Germany (AP) — Medieval Frankenstein Castle has become a favorite haunt for Germans celebrating Halloween, a tradition that's grown increasingly popular in continental Europe in recent years.
The crumbling castle, located 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Frankfurt, has been staging spooky festivals since 1977 featuring monsters, gore and spine-chilling live shows.
On Saturday night, about 2,500 revelers — many in costumes — flocked to the castle, where they were entertained by 130 actors.
While the castle's name reminds some of English novelist Mary Shelley's 19th-century book about the man who creates a monster, historians are skeptical that it actually inspired the author.
The House of Frankenstein is believed to have first built a castle at the site in the mid-13th century.