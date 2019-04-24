BRAZIL
Indigenous gather to protest rollbacks
BRASILIA — More than 1,000 indigenous Brazilians gathered outside Congress on Wednesday for an annual three-day campout to protest what they see as rollbacks of indigenous rights under President Jair Bolsonaro.
The event, known as the Free Land Encampment, began its 15th edition with a sense of animosity toward Bolsonaro, a far-right politician whose policies are called by indigenous leaders the biggest setbacks to their peoples’ rights in recent history.
On his first day as president, Bolsonaro transferred the authority to designate indigenous land and to grant environmental licenses for businesses on indigenous reserves from the government’s indigenous affairs agency to the agriculture ministry. Activists say the move will practically paralyze land allocations and facilitate operations for agribusiness and mining.
The protests will end with group march on Congress on Friday.
PUERTO RICO
Gov. slams Trump, seeks more assistance
SAN JUAN — Puerto Rico’s governor is pledging to lift the U.S. territory from a deep recession by creating more jobs, reversing a migration exodus and implementing a range of incentives as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.
Gov. Ricardo Rossello spoke Wednesday during a nearly two-hour state of the commonwealth address that followed a brief power outage. He also said he plans to hold a yes-or-no referendum on statehood as he criticized President Trump’s response to the Category 4 storm that hit September 2017.
Rossello also called on the U.S. Congress to review the way a federal control board overseeing the island’s finances has been operating as Puerto Rico’s government tries to restructure a portion of a public debt that exceeds $70 billion.
NEW ZEALAND
Prince William visits after mosque attack
WELLINGTON — Britain’s Prince William has arrived in New Zealand for a two-day visit to commemorate wartime soldiers and visit survivors of last month’s mosque attacks.
The Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service in Auckland on Thursday morning. Anzac Day is a national holiday similar to Memorial Day in the U.S. It marks the anniversary of New Zealand and Australian soldiers, known as Anzacs, landing on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915. More than 10,000 soldiers from the two countries were killed during that WWI campaign in what’s now Turkey.
William is scheduled to fly to Christchurch on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he will visit the two mosques where a gunman killed 50 people on March 15.
SUDAN
Military: 3 in ruling council resign
KHARTOUM — Sudan’s ruling military council said three of its members resigned Wednesday amid heightened tensions with the organizers of protests that toppled President Omar al-Bashir after three decades in power.
The announcement came after generals met with leaders of an opposition group that had suspended talks over the weekend while accusing the military of failing to make a clean break with al-Bashir’s regime.
The Sudanese Professionals Association and its allies, which organized the four months of escalating demonstrations that led the military to remove al-Bashir from power April 11, returned to the talks a day before planned mass rallies.
The association had said before the meeting that it would announce its own transitional governing council Thursday, but it was unclear if that plan had changed. A spokesman for the group, Sarah Abdel-Jaleel, said she could not provide details on what was discussed at the meeting.
A military spokesman, Lt. Gen. Shamseldin Kibashi, said after the meeting that Lt. Gen. Omar Zain al-Abdin, the council’s chief negotiator, and two people on a council-affiliated political committee, submitted their resignations.
GUATEMALA
Candidacy pulled after arrest in US
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s electoral court has annulled the candidacy of a presidential hopeful arrested in the U.S. last week and accused of ties to Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel.
The tribunal says its decision is due to “the notorious deeds that were revealed” in the case of Mario Amilcar Estrada Orellana. It’s applying a constitutional article concerning the suitability of candidates for elected office.
Estrada and an alleged accomplice were detained April 17 in Miami on drugs and weapons charges, accused of plotting to assassinate political rivals and let traffickers use Guatemalan ports and airports.
The Associated Press