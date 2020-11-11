Around the world

France
Aid group helping nursing homes
PARIS — Aid group Doctors Without Borders is recruiting emergency help for French nursing homes, where more people with the coronavirus have died so far in November than reported in the previous five months combined, as a season of resurgent infections has caught up with France’s most vulnerable populations.
The group, founded in Paris in 1971 and renowned for its work in impoverished or conflict-torn countries, issued an appeal this week for medics, psychologists and other volunteers to work in Paris region nursing homes. Known by its French acronym MSF, Doctors Without Borders also deployed emergency help in Europe earlier this year when the virus first hit.
MSF coordinator Olivia Gayraud said Wednesday on France-Info radio that the nursing home recruitment is focused on relieving over-stretched staff and isolated residents.
Germany
$7.7 million stolen from customs office
BERLIN — German authorities on Wednesday offered a $118,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of burglars who made off with $7.7 million in cash from a customs office near the Dutch border earlier this month.
A witness reported hearing a loud noise on Nov. 1 at the customs building in Emmerich am Rhein at around 6 a.m., and then seeing three darkly dressed men with black caps loading a white van nearly five hours later.
Another similarly clad man was seen in the area and a witness took his photo, which police in nearby Kleve published along with the reward details.
According to police, the three drilled through a cellar wall in the customs office from the neighboring building and were able to make off with the money, which was stored in so-called safe bags.
Philippines
Typhoon pummels Northeast provinces
MANILA — A typhoon began battering northeastern Philippine provinces Wednesday, leaving at least one person dead and three missing in a region still struggling to recover from a powerful storm that left a trail of death and destruction just over a week ago, officials said.
Typhoon Vamco strengthened with sustained winds of 87 miles per hour and gusts of up to 121 mph as it barreled close to the Polillo islands in Quezon province Wednesday night. Nearly 200,000 people have been evacuated to safety in the region, some of them forcibly, officials said.
Quezon and outlying provinces have hardly recovered from the devastation wrought early this month by Typhoon Goni, which blew ashore with destructive super-typhoon force but weakened after slamming into mountain ranges and a string of island provinces.
One of the strongest typhoons in the world this year, Goni left more than 30 people dead or missing and damaged or destroyed more than 270,000 houses and shanties, many along coastal villages.
Britain
Guinness recalls nonalcoholic stouts
LONDON — Irish brewer Guinness said Wednesday that it is recalling cans of its recently launched nonalcoholic stout in Britain over contamination concerns.
The recall, which the brewer described as “precautionary” and related to a “microbiological contamination,” impacts the British market as the product was not yet on sale in Ireland.
