Around the world

Johnson released from hospital after 1 week
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital Sunday morning after an almost weeklong stay.
Johnson was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London last Sunday after complaining of persistent coronavirus symptoms, including a cough and a fever, 10 days after he was diagnosed. A day later, he was moved to the intensive care unit and stayed in the ICU under careful watch until Thursday.
A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said Johnson, 55, was never put on a ventilator but was receiving an oxygen treatment.
Flight is postponed after gunshot hits jet
BRAZZAVILLE — Air France confirms that it had to postpone a flight from the Republic of Congo after the jet was damaged Sunday by a bullet fired by a gendarme.
The incident happened at the airport in Pointe Noire, the country’s second-largest city, said Air France in a statement.
An Airbus A330 was damaged and was unable to make a flight repatriating French citizens because of the pandemic. The flight was postponed for 24 hours so that a replacement airplane can arrive to carry out the flight, said the airline.
The gendarme who fired the shot that pierced the sheet metal of the plane, was arrested and it being held, officials said.
Russia criticizes US for ignoring Gagarin
MOSCOW — Russia’s Foreign Ministry has accused the U.S. State Department of spreading disinformation by not mentioning Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in a Facebook post about the International Day of Human Space Flight.
The United Nations General Assembly in 2011 proclaimed the annual observance held on the anniversary of the solo one-orbit mission that made Gagarin the first man in space on April 12, 1961.
A post on the State Department’s Russian-language page Sunday noted that the first manned spaceflight took place 59 years ago but didn’t name the person who performed it.
“Not noting this is disinformation and a base trick of the post-truth epoch,” the Russian ministry said on its own page.
Assange’s partner reveals they had 2 kids
LONDON — Julian Assange’s partner revealed Sunday that she had two children with him while he lived inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and she issued a plea for the WikiLeaks founder to be released from prison over fears for his health during the pandemic.
Assange has been imprisoned at London’s Belmarsh prison since police dragged him out of the embassy a year ago.
He is awaiting a May 18 hearing on his extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges over the activities of WikiLeaks.
