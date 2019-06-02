LEBANON
Car bomb kills 13, near mosque
BEIRUT — A car bomb killed at least 13 people Sunday night near a mosque in a northern town held by Turkey-backed fighters, and wounded dozens of people, Syrian opposition activists said.
The blast in the town of Azaz occurred Sunday as scores of people were leaving the mosque of Maytam, wounding dozens including children, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The Observatory said the blast killed at least 14 people. It said the dead included four children.
The blast occurred after the “iftar” meal that breaks a daylong fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
VATICAN
Pope warns EU about its influence
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is warning that the Europe Union risks losing its influence and very essence as a unified bloc if political leaders don’t reawaken the dreams of its founding fathers.
Francis appealed for prayers and hope that Europe not be “beaten by pessimism and ideologies.” He said: “If Europe is not careful about the future challenges, Europe will dry up.”
Francis spoke to reporters en route home from Romania on Sunday a week after European Parliament elections marked by a rise in far-right parties skeptical of the EU.
In the news conference, Francis also criticized fundamentalist, traditionalist Catholics who he said are stuck in the past, saying true tradition “is always in movement.”
NORTH MACEDONIA
NATO official arrives for 2-day visit
SKOPJE — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived for a two-day visit to North Macedonia before this tiny Balkan country officially becomes the alliance’s 30th member by the end of the year.
Stoltenberg touched down on Sunday afternoon and will meet the country’s top leaders on Monday.
NATO member states and North Macedonia signed an agreement last February, clearing the way for membership, after North Macedonia and Greece inked a deal in June last year that ended a decades-long bilateral dispute.
Greece had blocked its neighbor’s membership to NATO since 2008, objecting that the name Macedonia implied territorial claims on Greece.
ITALY
Ship with 100 rescued migrants in Genoa
GENOA — An Italian navy ship docked Sunday in the northern port city of Genoa carrying 100 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea, where the number of migrant crossings has picked up in recent weeks.
The Italian news agency ANSA reported that 23 minors and 17 women, including a few who are pregnant, were among the migrants. They were rescued Thursday from a dinghy in distress off Libya’s coast.
Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, said that the migrants would be transferred to five other European Union nations and taken in by the Vatican.
The migrants who arrived in Genoa were from Libya, Cameroon, Somalia, the Ivory Coast, Mali and Nigeria, ANSA reported.
UNITED NATIONS
2 bodies found after boat capsizes off Libya
At least two bodies were retrieved on Sunday off Libya’s Mediterranean coast after a boat carrying dozens of Europe-bound migrants including women and children capsized, the U.N. migration agency said, as the search for survivors continues.
The International Organization for Migration said the boat was carrying over 95 migrants and floundered off the coast of the western town of Garaboli, 37 miles east of the capital, Tripoli.
Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya’s coast guard, said the two dead were a woman and a child.
He added that at least 73 migrants so far, including eight children and 25 women, have been rescued and taken to a refugee camp in Tripoli.
The Associated Press