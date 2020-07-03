Around the World

Denmark
Little Mermaid statue having a rough time
COPENHAGEN — The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized with the text “racist fish.”
The words were tagged on the stone on which the oft-attacked 5.4-foot-high bronze is sitting at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.
No one has taken responsibility for the act.
The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.
Algeria
France returns skulls of decapitated fighters
ALGIERS — After decades in a French museum, the skulls of 24 Algerians decapitated for resisting French colonial forces were formally repatriated to Algeria on Friday in an elaborate ceremony led by the teary-eyed Algerian president.
A 21-gun salute thundered from Algiers’ international airport as a military plane touched down, carrying the remains. Boats in the ports of Algiers sounded their horns to welcome the arrival.
The return of the skulls was the result of years of efforts by Algerian historians, and it comes amid a growing global reckoning with the legacy of colonialism.
“The valiant resistance fighters who refused the colonization of their country by imperial France were displayed immorally for decades, like vulgar objects of antiquity, without respect for their dignity, their memory. That is the monstrous face of colonization,” Algerian army chief Said Chengiha said in a speech.
Botswana
Elephant die-off called mysterious
GABORONE — Botswana says it is investigating a staggeringly high number of elephant carcasses — 275 — found in the popular Okavango Delta area of the southern African nation in recent weeks.
The Department of Wildlife and National Parks said it is mobilizing human personnel and aircraft to better understand the “mysterious deaths.”
Samples have been collected for analysis at labs in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Canada and anthrax has been ruled out as the cause.
“We have no reason to dispute the numbers reported and we are continuing to verify reports,” Lucas Taolo, the department’s acting director, told The Associated Press.
Germany
Country plans to kick its coal habit by 2038
BERLIN — Legislation setting out Germany’s transition away from coal, and promising billions of euros in aid for the regions whose economies rely on it, was approved by both houses of parliament on Friday.
The move makes Germany the first developed country to transition away from both nuclear power and coal, officials say.
The country plans to gradually shut down its coal industry by 2038 at the latest, in a push towards cleaning up Europe’s largest economy as part of the government’s efforts to combat climate change.
Turkey
4 activists convicted on terrorism chargesISTANBUL — A court on Friday convicted Amnesty International’s former Turkey chairman, Taner Kilic, of membership in a terror organization and sentenced him to more than six years in prison.
The court also convicted three other human-rights activists — Gunal Kursun, Idil Eser and Ozlem Dalkiran — of charges of aiding a terror group, sentencing them to two years and one month each.
Seven other activists, including German citizen Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi, were acquitted of the charges.
Ten of the activists were detained in a police raid in July 2017 while attending a digital security training workshop on Buyukada island, off Istanbul. The 11th activist, Kilic, was detained separately a month earlier in the city of Izmir.
