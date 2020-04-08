Around the World

Mexico
Country reports 108 deaths in US
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican government said Wednesday that at least 108 Mexicans have died of complications related to COVID-19 in the United States, more than half of those in New York.
The actual number could be higher, because Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the figures only include deaths reported to its consulates.
Some 11 million Mexicans live in the United States, about 4.5 million without legal status.
The statement said 86 Mexicans had died in New York. The next highest figure was seven in Illinois. It also said it had seen an increase in reported infections of Mexicans in the U.S., but did not provide data.
France
Probe opened in knife attack
PARIS — French counter-terrorism prosecutors have opened a judicial investigation after a knife attack south of Lyon left two people dead on Saturday.
In a statement, prosecutors said charges will be pressed later Wednesday against the assailant, who was arrested by police minutes after the attack as he was kneeling on the sidewalk praying in Arabic.
Initial investigation suggested that the assailant acted alone, prosecutors said.
Magistrates are considering charges of murder or attempted murder with terrorist intent.
Italy
Bridge collapses, driver hospitalized
ROME — A huge bridge section has collapsed in Tuscany, the latest case of Italy’s infrastructure crumbling after years of neglect.
Police and fire crews roped off the access road to the bridge over the Magra River in Albiano Magra in the province of Massa Carrara, according to Carabinieri footage of the scene Wednesday.
Given Italy’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown, there were only two trucks on the provincial road at the time. Italian news reports said one of the drivers was hospitalized.
The Anas road agency had sent inspectors to the bridge last year after a crack developed following heavy rains. The section was cleared for further use, Italian agency ANSA said.
Thailand
42 returnees found to have virus
BANGKOK — Health authorities in Thailand say more than half the people returning from a trip to a mass religious meeting in Indonesia have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.
Forty-two of the 76 all-male Muslim pilgrims who arrived on a charter flight on Monday were found to be carrying the virus when they were tested on Tuesday.
Thailand on Wednesday confirmed 111 new coronavirus cases, including the 42 returnees, bringing the country’s total to 2,369. including 30 deaths.
The Muslim group had traveled to Sulawesi island in Indonesia on March 17 to attend a ceremony organized by Jamaat Tabligh, a Muslim missionary movement
.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!