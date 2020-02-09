Around the World

Egypt
Human rights activist, critic arrested
CAIRO — Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who was a vocal critic of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s government, the interior ministry and a human rights group said Sunday.
Patrick George Zaki, 27, was detained at Cairo’s international airport after returning from Italy on Friday, according to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a local NGO, where he works as a researcher. He was taken to the prosecutor’s office in his home city of Mansoura in the Nile Delta.
Zaki’s arrest was the latest in an unprecedented crackdown on dissent waged by El-Sissi in recent years.
Switzerland
Voters approve outlawing anti-gay discrimination
BERLIN — Swiss voters approved by a wide margin Sunday a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.
Switzerland’s parliament in late 2018 approved expanding the country’s existing anti-discrimination law to make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred based on a person’s sexual orientation.
Opponents of the move insisted it violated people’s right to freedom of opinion and gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Switzerland holds referendums several times a year that give voters a direct say in policy-making.
Iran
Satellite fails to enter orbit amid US worries
TEHRAN — An Iranian rocket failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported, the latest setback for a program the U.S. claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.
The launch happened at 7:15 p.m. local time at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 145 miles southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran. A Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket couldn’t put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit, however, due to a low speed, Iranian state TV reported.
“Stage-1 and stage-2 motors of the carrier functioned properly and the satellite was successfully detached from its carrier, but at the end of its path it did not reach the required speed for being put in the orbit,” Defense Ministry space program spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told state TV.
Afghanistan
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded
KABUL — Two U.S. soldiers were killed and six wounded in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province late Saturday when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.
Afghanistan’s defense ministry said one Afghan soldier was also killed and three injured in the assault.
A member of Nangarhar’s provincial council, Ajmal Omer, told The Associated Press that the gunman was killed. Neither the U.S. military nor the Afghan defense ministry have confirmed the attacker’s fate.
The U.S. Department of Defense released later in the day the names of the dead American soldiers. They are Sgt. Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28; and Sgt. Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28.
Wire reports