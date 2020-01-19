Around the World

Iraq
Dozens wounded as protesters up pressureBAGHDAD — Iraqi security forces wounded dozens of protesters on Sunday as renewed anti-government demonstrations gripped the capital and Iraq’s south, activists and officials said.
The mass protests had lost steam when soaring U.S.-Iran tensions threatened an open conflict on Iraqi soil in past weeks.
As the regional crisis receded, Iraqi activists gave the government a week’s deadline to act on their demands for sweeping political reforms or said they would up the pressure with new demonstrations.
The uprising began on Oct. 1 when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to decry rampant government corruption, poor public services and a scarcity of jobs.
Czech Republic
Fire at asylum kills 8 patients
PRAGUE — A fire swept through a Czech asylum for the mentally ill on Sunday, killing eight male patients, officials said.
Prokop Volenik, spokesman for the regional rescue service, said the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday before 5 a.m. (0400 GMT). The town is on the border with Germany.
Those killed were all patients, most of them by smoke inhalation, according to Vejprty Mayor Jitka Gadunova. In addition to the deaths, Volenik said 30 others were injured by the blaze and transported to nearby hospitals. One of them was in critical condition.
There were 35 patients and three staff members at the home at the time of the fire, officials said.
Israel
Country building underground defense system
JERUSALEM — Israel’s military said it began construction of an underground defense system Sunday along its northern frontier with Lebanon to protect against cross-border tunnels.
The infrastructure project will identify underground acoustic and seismic activity indicating tunnel digging, accompanied other defensive measures, said Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman.
Israel destroyed a series of what it said were attack tunnels last year, dug under the border by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
The group battled Israel to a stalemate in a monthlong war in 2006. Hezbollah is closely allied with Iran, Israel’s greatest regional foe, and has vowed to retaliate for America’s killing of a top Iranian general in a drone strike earlier this month.
Paraguay
At least 75 inmates flee from prison
ASUNCION — At least 75 inmates, many of them members of a notorious Brazilian gang, escaped from a Paraguayan prison in a border town on Sunday, according to authorities who said they immediately fired the prison’s director.
Officials said they discovered a tunnel and found cells filled with as many as 200 bags of earth.
“It’s not possible that nobody saw anything in all this time,” Justice Minister Cecilia Pérez told the Telefuturo station. “This isn’t the work of one day or one night.”
Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo said in a statement that the tunnel itself may have been a ruse to cover complicity by prison officials and that many of the inmates may have been allowed to walk out of the prison’s main gate.
Ukraine
11 bodies killed in Iran plane crash sent homeKYIV — The bodies of the 11 Ukrainians who died when an Iranian missile shot down a passenger plane have arrived in Ukraine on Sunday for a farewell ceremony.
They were among the 176 people killed in the Jan. 8 catastrophe, when a Ukrainian Airlines plane heading to Kyiv was brought down shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Iran acknowledged three days later that the plane was mistakenly hit by an anti-aircraft missile.
On Sunday, the bodies were brought to Kyiv’s Boryspil Airport aboard a Ukrainian air force plane. An honor guard solemnly carried the coffins into the airport terminal, where they are to stand until the evening for mourners to pay their respects.
Nine of the Ukrainians who died were crew members on the Boeing 737-800.
