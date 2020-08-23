Around the World

South Korea
Jump in cases may spur strongest restrictions
The South Korean government is considering raising its social-distancing restrictions to the highest level as coronavirus cases spread beyond the Seoul Metropolitan area and Busan.
The government is currently studying the need to apply level 3 restrictions, Jung Eun-kyeong, head of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Sunday at a briefing.
South Korea reported 397 new virus cases on Sunday, the highest number since March 7. New infections are expected to continue rising, said Jung. The government has expanded level 2 social-distancing rules already in place in the Seoul Metropolitan area and Busan to the rest of the country.
Afghanistan
Official: Bomb kills 7 civilians
KABUL — A roadside bombing on Sunday in eastern Afghanistan killed seven civilians, a provincial official said, the latest in relentless deadly violence in the country amid new uncertainties over the start of talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Ghazni province’s Jaghatu district. Three women, two children and two men died when their vehicle struck the roadside bomb, said Wahidullah Jumazada, a spokesman for the provincial governor.
Afghan civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war across their country despite efforts to launch peace talks and find a road map for post-war Afghanistan.
According to a United Nations report released in July, 1,282 people were killed in violence in Afghanistan in the first six months of 2020 and hundreds more were wounded.
Taliban set powerful negotiating team
The Taliban’s chief has finalized a negotiating team that is to have sweeping decision-making powers in upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations, the top Taliban negotiator told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Maulvi Hibatullah Akhunzada hand-picked the 20-member team, 13 of whom come from the Taliban’s leadership council — around half of the council’s total members.
The negotiating team will have the authority to set agendas, decide strategy and even sign agreements with the political leadership of the Afghan government in Kabul, lead Taliban negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai told AP.
“This is a powerful team ... All decision-making powers are with the negotiation team,” Stanikzai said.
Germany
Wife, aide visit comatose Russian dissident
BERLIN — Alexei Navalny’s wife and a top aide visited him Sunday in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a suspected poisoning.
Navalny was flown to Germany on Saturday from Siberia after doctors determined he was stable enough to be brought to the capital’s Charité hospital for treatment.
After his arrival, hospital spokeswoman Manuela Zingl said the 44-year-old would be undergoing extensive diagnostic tests and that doctors wouldn’t comment on his illness or treatment until they were able to evaluate the results.
On Sunday, Navalny’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and aide Leonid Volkov visited the Russian opposition leader in the hospital but did not speak to reporters.
Iran
Iran: UN nuclear chief’s visit to Tehran no link to US push
TEHRAN — Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a U.S. push to impose so-called “snapback” sanctions on Iran — even as Tehran acknowledged a recent explosion at a major uranium enrichment site was “sabotage.”
The Trump administration last week dismissed near-universal opposition to its demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran, declaring that a 30-day countdown for the “snapback” of penalties eased under the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers had begun.
Both U.S. allies and foes have joined forces to declare the action illegal and doomed to failure. The U.S. argues that Iran has violated the restrictions imposed on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal, a charge Tehran has dismissed.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted on Sunday Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Kazem Gharibadadi, as saying that the visit this week is “neither related to the snapback mechanism nor the U.S. demand.”
Poland
Collision of bus, van kills 9
WARSAW — A bus and a passenger van have collided in Poland, killing all nine people in the van and injuring seven people who were traveling in the bus, rescue officials and media reported Sunday.
The crash occurred late Saturday near the town of Gliwice, in Silesia, a region in southwestern Poland.
The collision involved a larger bus carrying 49 passengers and a Renault Trafic passenger van with nine people aboard, according to officials.
A police spokesman, Marek Słomski, said preliminary findings indicate that the driver of the van lost control of his vehicle and swerved to avoid hitting the side of the road. The van overturned and its roof collided with the front of the larger bus.
Wire reports
