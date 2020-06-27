Around the World

Pakistan
Pilots deny claim licenses were fraudulently obtained
KARACHI — A union of pilots fired back Saturday at the country’s aviation minister after he claimed that as many as 262 pilots working for state-run Pakistan International Airlines and other airlines obtained their pilot licenses by having others take exams for them.
Capt. Chaudhry Salman, head of the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association, told a news conference in Karachi that claims by aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan were false. Karachi is where a PIA plane crashed last month, killing 97 people.
“There is no truth in these allegations,” he said.
Salman acknowledged that 141 of his fellow pilots had been grounded by PIA a day earlier.
Britain
Murder charges authorized in Reading stabbing deaths
LONDON — Counterterrorism police have charged a 25-year-old man with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for a stabbing attack in an English park that killed three men a week ago.
British prosecutors authorized the charges filed Saturday against Khairi Saadallah, of Reading. The attack happened June 20 at Forbury Gardens park in Reading, a town of 200,000 people some 40 miles west of London.
The three victims, friends who were identified by police as teacher James Furlong, 36, scientist David Wails, 49, and pharmaceutical worker Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening at the park when they were stabbed.
Charles Webb, author of ‘The Graduate,’ dies
Charles Webb, a lifelong nonconformist whose debut novel “The Graduate” was a deadpan satire of his college education and wealthy background adapted into the classic film of the same name, has died. He was 81.
Webb died June 16 in Eastbourne, England, of a blood condition, said his friend Jack Malvern, a Times of London journalist to whom Webb’s final book was dedicated.
Webb was only 24 when his most famous book was published, in 1963. The sparely written narrative was based closely on his years growing up comfortably in Southern California, his studies in history and literature at Williams College in Massachusetts and his disorienting return home.
Webb’s fictional counterpart, Benjamin Braddock, challenges the materialism of his parents, scorns the value of his schooling and has an affair with Mrs. Robinson, wife of his father’s business partner and mother of the young woman with whom he falls in love, Elaine Robinson.
Ethiopia
Monk said to be 114 survives coronavirus
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — An Orthodox monk whose family says he is 114 years old has survived the coronavirus.
Tilahun Woldemichael was discharged from a hospital on Thursday after almost three weeks. He received oxygen and dexamethasone, a cheap and widely available steroid that researchers in England have said reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.
Ethiopia’s health minister has said the ministry recommends the emergency use of the drug for COVID-19 patients who require ventilation or oxygen.
Ireland
New Prime Minister Martin will lead historic coalition
LONDON — Centrist politician Micheál Martin became the new prime minister Saturday, fusing two longtime rival parties into a coalition four months after an election that upended the status quo.
The deal will see Martin’s Fianna Fail govern with Fine Gael — the party of outgoing leader Leo Varadkar —and with the smaller Green Party. Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, bitter opponents whose roots lie in opposing sides of the civil war that followed Ireland’s independence from the United Kingdom, have never before formed a government together.
The Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament, elected Martin by a vote of 93-63, with three abstentions. Martin later met with Irish President Michael D Higgins to receive his seal of office.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!