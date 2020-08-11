Around the world

New Zealand
Nation reports first local cases in 102 days
WELLINGTON — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.
Ardern said Auckland, the nation’s largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday through midnight Friday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home, while bars and many other businesses will be closed.
“These three days will give us time to assess the situation, gather information, make sure we have widespread contact tracing so we can find out more about how this case arose and make decisions about how to respond to it once we have further information,” Ardern said at a news conference late Tuesday.
Mexico
At least 13 reported killed in bus crash
MEXICO CITY — At least 13 people died early Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City, authorities said.
Federal Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter that 27 other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The accident closed a major inbound route to the capital on the Toluca-Mexico highway west of the city through the morning rush hour. Puente said the bus was traveling from the resort of Acapulco to Guadalajara.
Lebanon
Beirut remembers the dead, 1 week later
BEIRUT — The shattered city of Beirut on Tuesday marked a week since the catastrophic explosion that killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.
Thousands of people marched near the devastated port, remembering those who died in the most destructive single blast to hit the country.
They observed a minute of silence at 6:08 p.m. local time, the moment on Aug. 4 that thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate exploded in the city’s port where it had been stored for more than six years, apparently with the knowledge of top officials.
Wire reports
