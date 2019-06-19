MEXICO
Senate OKs trade deal with US, Canada
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to ratify a new free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, making it the first of the three countries to gain legislative approval.
Mexico's upper chamber voted 114 to four with three abstentions in favor of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement which U.S. President Trump had threatened to withdraw from the United States did not get a better deal.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a recorded message that the vote was "very good news."
"It means foreign investment in Mexico, it means jobs in Mexico, it means guaranteeing trade of the merchandise that we produce in the United States," he said.
The United States is by far Mexico's biggest export market and there was little opposition in the legislature to the deal. The approval came after Trump vowed to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if López Obrador didn't reduce the flow of U.S.-bound illegal immigration from Central America.
Mexico's economy ministry in a statement said that with Senate approval "Mexico sends a clear message in favor of an open economy and of deepening its economic integration in the region."
The treaty is still awaiting consideration by lawmakers in the United States and Canada. Ratification of the deal still faces some opposition in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
TUNISIA
75 rescued migrants allowed to dock at port
TUNIS — The International Organization for Migration said an Egyptian ship carrying 75 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea docked in Tunisia's southern port of Zarziz.
The migrants on board the Maridive 601, including 64 from Bangladesh, nine Egyptians, one Moroccan and one Sudanese were allowed Wednesday to disembark by Tunisian authorities, after almost three weeks stranded off the country's coast.
The IOM office in Tunis welcomed the Tunisian authorities' decision and said it will take care of the migrants and, "for those who asked for it," help them return to their country of origin.
DENMARK
Islanders want 'time-free' zone for 69 days
COPENHAGEN — Residents of a Norwegian island where the sun doesn't set for 69 days of the year want to go "time-free" and have more flexible school and working hours to make the most of their long summer days.
People on the island of Sommaroey are pushing to get rid of traditional business hours and "conventional time-keeping" during the midnight sun period that lasts from May 18 to July 26, resident Kjell Ove Hveding said Wednesday.
Hveding met with a Norwegian lawmaker this month to present a petition signed by dozens of islanders in support of declaring a "time-free zone" and to discuss any practical and legal obstacles to basically ignoring what clocks say about day and night.
Sommaroey, which lies north of the Arctic Circle, stays dark from November to January. The idea behind the time-free zone is that disregarding timepieces would make it easier for residents, especially students, employers and workers, to make the most of the precious months when the opposite is true.
GERMANY
Tourist douses fire at church with holy water
BERLIN — Vienna's famous Dominican Church was saved from possible disaster after a tourist spotted two confessional boxes on fire and doused the flames with holy water.
Austria's KAP Catholic news agency reported Wednesday the extent of the damage from the suspected arson at the church, also known as the Church of St. Maria Rotunda, wasn't immediately clear.
But the prior of the Dominicans in Vienna, Guenter Reitzi, said it could have been much worse.
Reitzi told KAP, "I'm just grateful the fire did not continue to spread."
Vienna's fire department told The Associated Press that it responded to the call on June 12 and by the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had been put out.
The Associated Press