Around the World

Turkey
Gov’t turns another museum into mosque
The Turkish government formally converted a former Byzantine church into a mosque Friday, a move that came a month after it drew praise from the faithful and international opposition for similarly turning Istanbul’s landmark Hagia Sophia into a Muslim house of prayer.
A decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, published in the country’s Official Gazette, said Istanbul’s Church of St. Saviour in Chora, known as Kariye in Turkish, was handed to Turkey’s religious authority, which would open up the structure for Muslim prayers.
Like the Hagia Sophia, which was a church for centuries and then a mosque for centuries more, had operated as a museum for decades before Erdogan ordered it restored as a mosque. It was not immediately known when the first prayers would be held there.
The church, situated near the ancient city walls, is famed for its elaborate mosaics and frescoes. It dates to the 4th century, although the edifice took on its current form in the 11th-12th centuries.
Spain
French tourist dies, 9 injured in hotel fire
MADRID — A French tourist died Friday in a fire at a luxury hotel in southern Spain and nine other people were injured while trying to escape the flames, police said.
Video footage on social media showed people escaping the fire at the Sisu Boutique Hotel in Puerto Banus, Marbella, through windows and climbing down several stories of the building’s lattice facade.
It took more than three hours to extinguish the raging blaze, which broke out at 6 a.m., Malaga province’s civil protection agency said.
Malta
COVID-19 makes resurgence on island
VALLETTA — During the first four months of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak, the Mediterranean island nation of Malta recorded just 673 infections. By mid-July, it had all but eliminated COVID-19 with only three active cases.
Yet in the last six weeks, Malta’s confirmed caseload has more than doubled. Malta is now considered an at-risk destination by some European countries, which have imposed travel warnings or testing requirements on anyone who goes there.
It’s quite a reversal of fortunes for Malta, which on Friday registered its first death since May.
Earlier this week, the government closed nightclubs again, limited gatherings to 15 people and mandated mask-wearing in public places indoors with a 100-euro ($117) fine for offenders, all in a bid to radically change course.
Hong Kong
Free virus tests being offered to all residents
Hong Kong will offer free coronavirus tests to its residents starting Sept. 1 as it grapples with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began, leader Carrie Lam said Friday.
The testing program, which will last up to two weeks, will allow every Hong Kong resident to be tested on a voluntary basis, she said.
“For the good of yourself and others, and for safeguarding public health, please take part in the scheme,” Lam said. “What we’re doing today is so that we can come off the epidemic as soon as possible, so that we can resume our economic activities.”
Cyprus
Motorcyclists hold protest over decree
NICOSIA — Thousands of motorcyclists staged simultaneous rides through cities and towns in Cyprus on Friday to protest a police decree that they claim infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility.
Motorcyclists gathered in Nicosia, the capital of the Mediterranean island nation, and four other towns before setting off.
Riders are upset over a decree that bans large-displacement motorcycles from some city streets during the predawn hours on certain days this month. Police say the measure is needed to combat noise pollution that has gotten out of hand because of illegally modified motorcycles.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!