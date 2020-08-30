Around the World

Germany
Swimming ban after claims crocodile sighted
BERLIN — Authorities in eastern Germany have banned swimming in parts of the river Unstrut after claims that a crocodile was seen there.
Officials in Burgenland county, about 115 miles southwest of Berlin, said late Saturday that the ban would remain in place until Sept. 6.
Extensive searches for the reptile have so far produced no evidence of its existence, they said.
Residents, boats users and cyclists traveling along the Unstrut were asked to report any further sightings to authorities.
Crocodiles are not native to Germany or any other part of Europe.
Taiwan
3-year-old girl safe after being lofted by kite
TAIPEI — A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.
The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.
Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.
News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident.
Philippines
Gunmen kill 9 motorcycle riders
MANILA — Gunmen blocked a group of motorcycle riders then opened fire with assault rifles in a busy downtown area in the southern Philippines, killing nine people, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to roil the volatile region.
Police officials said the attack on the victims, who were mostly farmers, at noon Saturday in Kabacan town in Cotabato province may have been sparked by a local feud and was likely not an act of terrorism.
Cotabato lies in a poverty-wracked region where a decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency has eased largely due to a 2014 peace deal between the Philippines’ largest Muslim rebel group and the government, although small armed groups aligned with the Islamic State group still pose a threat.
Spain
Wildfire forces 3,100+ to evacuate
BARCELONA — An out-of-control wildfire is raging in Spain’s southern region of Andalusia, forcing more than 3,100 people to evacuate, authorities said Sunday.
The blaze broke out Thursday in the mountains near the town of Almonaster la Real, 75 miles northwest of the city of Seville. It has already scorched 100 square kilometers 38.5 square miles.
Sixteen helicopters and eight planes are helping more than 500 workers tackle the blaze, including firefighters and army emergency personnel who worked around the clock this weekend.
“It is very difficult to say when the wildfire will be under control,” said Juan Sanchez of the Andalusia Forest Fire Department, as weather conditions are playing a key role.
China
Restaurant collapses, killing 29
BEIJING — Rescue efforts ended at a two-story restaurant in a northern Chinese village that collapsed during a local resident’s 80th birthday celebration, leaving 29 people dead, authorities said Sunday.
The Ministry of Emergency Management said another 28 people were injured, seven of them seriously, when the building suddenly crumbled on Saturday.
There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse or on the fate of the birthday guest and other celebrants.
Hundreds of rescue workers using sniffer dogs, cranes and high-tech sensors had searched the rubble, lifting slabs of concrete in hopes of freeing survivors.
Wire reports
