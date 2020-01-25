Around the World

Brazil
Rains cause flooding, landslides; 11 killed
RIO DE JANEIRO — Heavy rains caused flooding and landslides in southeast Brazil, killing at least 11 people, authorities said Saturday.
Two people died on Saturday in Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais state, civil defense officials said. A total of 11 have died in the state since Friday, they said.
More rain is expected in Minas Gerais as well as other parts of Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.
Bulgaria
Residents protest severe water shortage
SOFIA — Residents of a Bulgarian city experiencing a severe monthslong water shortage gathered in front of the government headquarters Saturday demanding urgent measures to address what they described as a looming humanitarian crisis.
Protesters voiced suspicions that bribery and incompetence were behind the water shortage in the industrial city of Pernik. They warned that the reservoir at Studena Dam, the city’s only water source, would be empty in two weeks.
The water crisis in Pernik, located 20 miles west of Sofia, Bulgaria’s capital, peaked in November when local authorities imposed water rationing due to the lack of supplies from the nearby dam.
Earlier this month, Bulgaria’s environment minister resigned after he was charged with deliberate mismanagement of water supplies for the city. He could face up to eight years in jail if found guilty of allowing water to go to industrial facilities despite knowing it would jeopardize drinking water supplies for nearly 100,000 people.
India
Building collapses, killing 5 people
NEW DELHI — A building that was being expanded in the Indian capital collapsed Saturday, killing five people on the main floor, including four students, an official said.
The students were attending a coaching class on the first story of the building in New Delhi’s Bhajanpur area when the roof came crashing down, fire officer Umesh Garg said.
He said eight injured students were hospitalized after they were rescued from the rubble. Their injuries were not life threatening, Garg said.
He said the building was having a second floor added at the time of the collapse.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the building collapse.
Germany
Suspect in shooting held in custody
BERLIN — A man suspected of killing six relatives in a shooting in southwestern Germany was ordered held in custody on Saturday pending a possible indictment, authorities said.
The 26-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene of Friday’s shooting, a building containing a bar in the small town of Rot am See, after calling police to inform them that he had shot and killed several people.
The bodies found at the scene were those of the suspect’s parents, his step-siblings and an aunt and uncle. A judge ordered him kept in custody on suspicion of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder, police and prosecutors said in a brief statement Saturday.
Australia
3 dead US fire bombers retrieved from forest
CANBERRA — The bodies of three U.S. flying firefighters and the cockpit voice recorder from the water bomber in which they died battling Australia’s unprecedented wildfires crisis were retrieved Saturday as their grieving families arrived in Sydney, officials said.
Paul Clyde Hudson of Buckeye; Ian McBeth of Great Falls, Montana; and Rick A. DeMorgan of Navarre, Florida, died when their C-130 Hercules tanker crashed on Thursday after dumping fire retardant on an out-of-control blaze northeast of Cooma in New South Wales state.
