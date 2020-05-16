Around the World

India
Truck collision kills 23 migrant workers
LUCKNOW — At least 23 migrant workers were killed Saturday when a truck they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck on a highway in a northern state, an official said.
Tens of thousands of migrant laborers have been returning from big cities to their villages after losing jobs because of a countrywide lockdown imposed in late March to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
The government has started a limited number of trains to facilitate their travel, but thousands are using trucks and buses or even riding bikes or walking long distances on the highways.
Magistrate Abhishek Singh said 20 other people were injured in the latest accident near Auraiya, a village in Uttar Pradesh state. The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Russia
Daily virus death toll of 119 is highest yet
Russia reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19 even as the number of new coronavirus cases eased to the lowest in more than two weeks as the country comes out of lockdown measures.
Fatalities rose by 119 in the past day to reach 2,537, according to data published by the Russian government’s virus response center. There were 9,200 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the lowest increase since May 1, bringing overall infections to 272,043.
The rate of increase total cases has gradually slowed, easing to 3.5% from 5.8% a week earlier. Some 44.8% of new cases are asymptomatic, while the number of recoveries increased by 4,940 in the past day to 63,166, according to the center.
Serbia
Army sent to ‘secure’ border migrant camps
BELGRADE, Serbia — Soldiers were sent to a town near the border with Croatia where hundreds of migrants remain stranded in hopes of reaching the European Union.
The Defense Ministry said on Saturday that President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the troop deployment to “secure” three migrant camps near the western town of Sid that are housing some 1,500 people, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Vucic said he ordered the deployment to protect the local population from alleged harassment and robberies committed by the migrants.
He told TV Prva that after a state of emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus spread in Serbia was lifted earlier this month, the migrants started venturing outside their camps, committing “petty crimes and illegal entries into houses.”
New Zealand
No room at busy cafe for prime minister
WELLINGTON — The nation’s leader found out there are no exceptions when it comes to social distancing after she was initially turned away from a cafe because it was too full under coronavirus guidelines.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her fiance, Clarke Gayford, decided to get brunch Saturday at Olive, a restaurant in the capital, Wellington.
That was two days after the country relaxed many of its lockdown rules, including reopening restaurants.
But social distancing rules still apply, and many restaurants have limited their seating to comply.
What happened next played out on Twitter:
“Omg Jacinda Ardern just tried to come into Olive and was rejected cause it’s full,” wrote one Twitter user, Joey.
Gayford took the time to respond: “I have to take responsibility for this, I didn’t get organized and book anywhere.”
