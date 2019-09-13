Albania
EU to send observer team to Kosovo’s early election
TIRANA — The European Union’s foreign policy chief says the bloc is sending a 61-member team of observers to Kosovo’s Oct. 6 early general election to show that Pristina “remains a political priority.”
Policy chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that this vote “comes at an important juncture for Kosovo, where it needs to move decisively to make progress on its European path, on reforms and on the normalization of relations with Serbia.”
Kosovo is holding an early parliamentary election after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned in July when he was asked to go to a Hague-based court to be questioned on crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country’s 1998-99 war.
Denmark
Police: No crime behind death of 2 elderly Germans
COPENHAGEN — Two elderly German citizens who were found dead in a holiday rental cabin in southern Denmark didn’t die because of a criminal act, police said Friday.
The deaths were routinely labeled as “suspicious” because preliminary investigations had not been able to establish how they had died, they said.
The South Jutland Police said an autopsy concluded that nothing criminal had occurred, but declined to give further information on the causes of death for privacy reasons.
India
Over 30 worshippers drown during rituals
NEW DELHI — More than 30 Hindu worshippers have drowned in swollen rivers and in a lake in India as thousands participated in religious ceremonies in which figures of a Hindu god are immersed in water, officials and news reports said Friday.
At least 11 people drowned when their boat capsized early Friday on a lake in central India, rescuers said.
Six people were able to swim ashore in the lake in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh state, and a search was on for one missing person, said National Disaster Response Force spokesman Krishan Kumar. Kumar said 11 bodies were recovered from the lake.
Germany
Europeans say Iran tensions show need for dialogue
BERLIN — European countries backing the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran say rising tensions underline “the need for diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation and resumption of dialogue.”
A joint statement Friday from Germany, France, Britain and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini voiced “deep concern” over Iran’s latest actions.
This week, the United Nations’ atomic watchdog confirmed that Iran is preparing to use more advanced centrifuges, another breach of the limits in the nuclear deal that is slowly unraveling after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it last year.
Berlin panda babies thriving at 2 weeks old
BERLIN — Berlin’s zoo says giant panda twins born two weeks ago are thriving and already showing signs of how they’ll look once they mature, with black ears and black rings around their tiny eyes.
The two looked somewhat like bubblegum covered in lint after their Aug. 31 birth, but “from the gradual black and white coloring of the twins you can see they’re starting to look like mama,” zoo director Andreas Knieriem said Friday.
Initially, zookeepers helped them gain weight by feeding them bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng, but the zoo says they’re now fine feeding all on their own.
The Associated Press