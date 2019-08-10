Germany
Brazil’s forest project support to end
BERLIN — A newspaper is reporting that the German government plans to stop supporting forest and biodiversity projects in Brazil because of what it sees as evidence of the South American country’s lack of commitment to curbing deforestation in the Amazon region.
German daily Tagesspiegel reported Saturday that the Environment Ministry was planning to initially freeze some 35 million euros ($39.6 million.)
The newspaper quoted Environment Minister Svenja Schulze as saying that “the policies of the Brazilian government are raising doubt on whether a consequential reduction of deforestation rates is still being pursued.”
According to Tagesspiegel, Schulze said Germany would continue its support only it has clarity about the situation from Brazil.
The ministry’s press office could not immediately be reached for confirmation on Saturday night.
Russia
5 dead in missile test explosion
MOSCOW — Russia’s nuclear agency says five of its employees were killed when a rocket engine exploded during a test at a far-northern military base.
Soon after Thursday’s explosion, the Russian Defense Ministry said two people died and four were injured, including servicemen and civilian engineers. It was not immediately clear if the five fatalities cited in a Saturday statement by Rosatom were all in addition to the previously reported deaths.
The explosion occurred at a military shooting range in Nyonoksa in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region. Nyonoksa hosts a navy facility that serves as a base for testing intercontinental ballistic missiles intended for nuclear submarines.
India
66 killed in floods, mudslides
NEW DELHI — At least 66 people have died and some 360,000 have moved to relief camps following flash floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka, a news report said Saturday.
The Press Trust of India news agency, or PTI, quoted officials as saying that 42 people have died in Kerala since Thursday. Authorities have set up 1,111 relief camps with about 125,000 people.
In neighboring Karnataka, at least 24 people have died, with 235,000 being moved to safer areas, the report quoted the state’s chief minister, B.S. Yediyurappa, as saying.
South Asia has continued to face rain-related disasters, with 160 people killed last month in northeastern India, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Poland
City has peaceful pride march
PLOCK — LGBT activists held a central Polish city’s first pride parade with only minor incidents on Saturday amid a deep divide in the country over gay and lesbian rights.
The parade in Plock, about 60 miles west of Warsaw, came three weeks after anti-gay violence marred the first pride march in the eastern city of Bialystok. Far-right radicals attacked march participants with rocks, glass bottles and firecrackers on July 20, causing injuries and riot police to intervene.
In Plock on Saturday, about 2,500 parade participants, many carrying rainbow flags, walked through the city. They were surrounded by a large number of police officers, a sign authorities were determined to prevent a repetition of last month’s violence
The Associated Press