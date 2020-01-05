Around the World

China
Local authorities: Mysterious illness in China is not SARS
BEIJING — The mysterious respiratory illness that has infected dozens of people in a central Chinese city is not SARS, local authorities said Sunday.
The 2002-2003 SARS epidemic started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in mainland China, Hong Kong and elsewhere. Fears of a SARS recurrence arose this month after a slate of patients were hospitalized with an unexplained viral pneumonia in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.
As of Sunday, 59 people were diagnosed with the condition and have been isolated while they receive treatment, according to the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable.
The commission said in a statement that initial investigations have ruled out SARS — severe acute respiratory syndrome — as well as Middle East respiratory syndrome, influenza, bird flu and adenovirus.
France
Renovation chief: Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet
PARIS — The French general overseeing the reconstruction of fire-devastated Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark is not saved yet because there’s still a risk its vaulted ceilings might collapse.
Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin told French broadcaster CNews on Sunday that “the cathedral is still in a state of peril” after last year’s fire, which destroyed its roof and toppled its 300-foot, 750-ton spire as the cathedral was undergoing renovations.
“Notre Dame is not saved because ... there is an extremely important step ahead, which is to remove the scaffolding that had been built around the spire” before the fire, he said.
Spain
Spanish leader fails to form left-wing government on 1st try
MADRID — Spain’s interim Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez failed Sunday on the first of two chances to win the endorsement of the Spanish Parliament to form a left-wing coalition government.
The Socialist leader will have a second opportunity on Tuesday, when the threshold for success is lower and he hopes to have the support needed to constitute a coalition government of his center-left Socialists and the anti-austerity United We Can party.
It would be Spain’s first coalition government since the return of democracy following the death of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco in 1975.
Italy
Drunken driver plows into tourists, kills 6
ROME — A drunken driver speeding on a mountain road plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11 others, Italian authorities said.
The deadly crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans gathered near their tour bus. They were between the ages of 20 and 25.
The accident occurred on the final long weekend of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday in Italy, which will be capped by Epiphany on Monday.
United Kingdom
Oxfam: Britons’ carbon output tops Africans’ many times over
LONDON — The average British person will pump out more carbon emissions in two weeks than a citizen in any of seven African nations will emit in an entire year, the charity Oxfam said in a report Sunday.
Researchers at the British-based aid agency said a typical U.K. resident’s carbon dioxide emissions would take just five days to equal the amount emitted annually by a Rwandan.
It would take 12 days for a British person to surpass the annual carbon output in six more African nations per capita: Malawi, Ethiopia, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea and Burkina Faso, Oxfam said.
The group came to its conclusions based on calculations using per capita emissions data compiled by the Global Carbon Atlas, which tracks global greenhouse gas emissions. Oxfam used data from 2017, the last year for which complete data is available.
