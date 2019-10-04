Myanmar
UN investigator: It is not safe for Rohingyas to return
The U.N.’s independent human rights investigator on Myanmar says it’s not safe for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh to return because Myanmar has failed to dismantle its “system of persecution” of Rohingyas.
Yanghee Lee said in a report to the General Assembly circulated Friday that living conditions for the remaining Rohingya in northern Rakihine state “remain dreadful.”
The U.N. special rapporteur said they are unable to leave their villages, can’t earn a living and are dependent on humanitarian aid which has been “so heavily diminished that their basic means for survival has been affected.”
Brazil
Police accused cabinet minister of electoral crime
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s federal police are accusing the country’s tourism minister of committing electoral crimes during last year’s general elections.
Marcelo Alvaro Antonio was then leading President Jair Bolsonaro’s party in Minas Gerais state and police say he abused a law requiring parties to have women make up at least 30% of their candidates.
Police say that many women on the party slate were basically fake candidates who received no campaign funds or promotion.
Brazilian electoral prosecutors will decide whether the charges will be sent to a judge for a formal indictment.
United Arab Emirates
Yemeni rebels’ truce is viewed positively
DUBAI — Saudi Arabia says it views positively a truce called by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, two weeks after the rebels said they were halting drone and missile attacks against the kingdom.
Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said Friday on Twitter that “the truce announced by Yemen is viewed positively by the kingdom.”
In a series of tweets, bin Salman accused Iran of using Yemen “to further its own interests” and said Yemenis should “stand up along with us” against Iran.
The Houthis’ September announcement came a week after they claimed responsibility for a missile-and-drone attack against a key Saudi oil facility. The kingdom blamed Iran for the attack, an accusation Tehran rejects.
Russia
Russian journalist is detained in Iran
MOSCOW — A Russian journalist has been arrested in the Iranian capital and kept in custody since earlier this week, the Russian embassy to Tehran said on Friday.
The embassy’s press attaché told the Tass news agency that Yulia Yuzik flew into Tehran last Sunday and that Iranian officials seized her passport at the airport for unknown reasons. She was arrested in her hotel room on Wednesday.
The attaché could not immediately say why the journalist was under arrest.
Yuzik’s former husband Boris Voitsekhovsky said on Facebook on Friday that she called him from detention saying that she faces charges of espionage for Israel.
Gaza Strip
Officials say Palestinian killed by Israeli gunfire
GAZA CITY — Gaza’s health authorities say a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire during the weekly protest along the Gaza-Israel frontier.
Alaa Hamdan, 28, died of his wounds Friday at a hospital, the Gaza health ministry said.
Local media reports say he was hit in the chest by a live bullet.
Several thousand Palestinians participated in protests along the perimeter fence, burning tires and throwing rocks and firebombs toward Israeli forces behind the fortified barrier.
Peru
Authorities: 12.3 million dried seahorses seized
LIMA — Authorities in Peru say they’ve detained a ship carrying 12.3 million dried seahorses with a $6 million export value in an unprecedented operation.
Peruvian marines followed the Adonay ship for several days before intercepting it about 200 miles off the Pacific coast.
On board, authorities found 55 boxes filled with seahorses in what Peruvians say is the largest such capture on record.
Four crew members were also detained and face up to five years in prison each.
