Around the World

Britain
UK-US trade pact opposed with Trump
LONDON — Demonstrators dressed as chickens, a cow and President Trump gathered Saturday in London to protest a proposed U.S.-U.K. trade deal that activists say will lower food safety standards.
Some 50 people assembled near the Houses of Parliament to protest the ongoing negotiations for the trade deal, which the U.K. government is counting on to cushion the impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Demonstrators are worried the agreement will relax rules for food imports from the U.S.
Germany
Teens behind latest art damage
BERLIN — Several teenagers sprayed graffiti on a piece of art outside one of Berlin’s most famous museums and that the vandalism was unrelated to the damaging of more than 60 other art works on the city’s Museum Island that were smeared with an oily liquid early this month, police said Saturday.
A huge granite bowl in front of the Altes Museum, which is part of the German capital’s museum complex and houses antiquities, was defaced Friday night by some teenagers and adults, Berlin police said. Two of the suspects were temporarily detained.
Cameroon
Attackers storm school, kill at least 4
DOUALA — Attackers shot dead at least four students and wounded a dozen others after storming into a private school in Cameroon on Saturday morning, an official said.
It was not immediately clear why the attack at the Mother Francisca Memorial College occurred. The deputy prefect of the community of Kumba, Ali Anougou, blamed separatists who have been fighting the military in parts of western Cameroon. Some separatists have targeted schools or students.
“At least six students were shot at close range,” Anougou said, with some in critical condition.
The official vowed that the perpetrators would be captured and killed, and that residents living near the school would face measures for not intervening.
Poland
President Duda tests positive for virus
WARSAW — Polish President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus, his spokesman Blazej Spychalski wrote on Twitter on Saturday, as the chancellery goes into quarantine.
The president, who on Friday visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, where Poland is putting together a special COVID-19 hospital, and also met with French Open winner Iga Swiatek, is feeling well, the spokesman said.
The news came as Poland registered a record number of COVID-19 cases in four of the last seven days, prompting the government to announce new limits on gatherings, closures of bars and restaurants, mandatory online classes for some elementary school students and restrictions on movements.
Wire reports
