UNITED NATIONS
Broad improvements seen in kids’ welfare
A children’s advocacy group says youngsters in 173 of 176 countries it evaluated have a better chance of growing up healthy, educated and protected from harmful practices like child labor and child marriage than at any time in the past two decades.
Save the Children said in a report released Tuesday that U.N. statistics show at least 280 million children are better off today.
Singapore tops the rankings as the country that best protects and provides for its children, followed by Sweden, Finland, Norway and Slovenia. At the bottom were Central African Republic, Niger and Chad.
MEXICO
Bank accounts frozen in corruption probe
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities have frozen the bank accounts of Emilio Lozoya, the former head of Mexico’s state-owned oil company, and those of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, in what looks to be a major new push to punish alleged corruption.
The Financial Intelligence Unit said Monday that “there were various transactions with funds that presumably did not come from legal activities” and the funds “are presumed to have originated in acts of corruption.”
Santiago Nieto, head of the unit, called the account freezes a hallmark of the “new” Finance Ministry. “The policy of the Mexico government is zero tolerance for corruption and impunity,” he wrote on Twitter.
CHINA
Rare albino panda seen in Sichuan forest
BEIJING — A rare all-white giant panda has been photographed for the first time, according to a nature reserve in southwestern China.
Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan province released a photo this past weekend showing the panda crossing through a verdant forest in the reserve.
The panda has red eyes and lacks the usual black fur on its limbs and ears and around its eyes.
The albino panda is about 1 to 2 years old judging from its size, the reserve said. It appears to be physically strong and has a steady gait, showing that the albinism probably hasn’t affected its health.
NORTH MACEDONIA
Smugglers soak clothes in cocaine solution
SKOPJE — Authorities in North Macedonia have charged three people with smuggling a suitcase packed with cocaine-laced clothes into the country from Peru.
A statement from the prosecutor’s office Tuesday said checks conducted in a laboratory in neighboring Serbia found that the clothes — including underwear, T-shirts and a leather jacket — had been immersed in a cocaine solution to dodge customs controls. About 2 pounds of the drug was extracted from the clothes.