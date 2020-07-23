Around the world

Poland
Tiger learns to hunt from mother
WARSAW — A 2-month-old Sumatran tiger cub is getting to know the world and learning to hunt from her mother at a zoo in southwestern Poland, the first such cub born there in 20 years.
The as-yet-unnamed female cub was born May 23 as her mother Nuri’s first offspring and the authorities at the Wroclaw Zoo are overjoyed that the mother is taking very good care of her. Zoo spokeswoman Joanna Kij said Thursday the tiger’s birth was a great success for the zoo.
“She is very brave and is getting to know the outside run and depending on the weather her mother lets her go into the run or not,” said Beata Nieweglowska, who is in charge of predators at the zoo.
Turkey
Country appoints 3 imams for Hagia Sophia
ANKARA — Turkey on Thursday appointed appointed three imams for Hagia Sophia, one of them a professor of religious studies, as the nation prepares for the first Muslim prayers in the Istanbul landmark in 86 years following its conversion back into a mosque.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join hundreds of worshipers Friday for prayers inside the former Byzantine cathedral that became a mosque with the 1453 Muslim conquest of Istanbul and then a museum in 1934 after Turkey became a secular republic.
Greece
Wildfire rages for 2nd day
ATHENS — Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were fighting for a second day Thursday to contain a large wildfire in southern Greece that forced evacuations and a night-long battle to save homes.
The Fire Service said the blaze to the east of the southern town of Corinth was in full development after winds picked up following a lull earlier in the day, and one more village was ordered evacuated — the seventh since the fire broke out Wednesday.
Corinth is in the Peloponnese region, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Athens.
Britain
Heard concludes evidence in libel case
LONDON — Amber Heard insisted Thursday that she never wanted the world to know the details of her years of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp, as she concluded her evidence in her ex-husband’s libel case against a British tabloid.
Taking the witness stand for a fourth straight day, Heard testified that everything she had said at the High Court in London was true.
She said she just wanted to be “left alone” after the breakup of her and Depp’s tempestuous marriage and that she wanted to “save him the embarrassment.”
Russia
Putin, Trump discuss arms control
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed arms control and cooperation in fighting the coronavirus during a phone call between the two leaders Thursday, the Kremlin and White House said.
The presidents “thoroughly considered” various arms control issues “given the special responsibility of Russia and the U.S. for maintaining international peace and security,” the Kremlin said.
According to the White House, Trump reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and “looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna.”
The Kremlin’s readout of the call said the parties reaffirmed “the timeliness of bilateral consultations” on arms control issues, including the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
The only remaining U.S.-Russia arms control pact expires in February 2021. If it is not extended, the world will be without legal restrictions on American and Russian nuclear weapons for the first time in nearly half a century. Russia has offered to extend the treaty for up to five years, but Trump has rebuffed the offer.
During Thursday’s call, he and Putin “touched upon” the situation with Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin said. Trump pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear pact two years ago, and Iran has been violating the terms of the accord to pressure the remaining signatories to offset U.S. economic sanctions.
The two leaders also talked about Russia and the United States cooperating in their efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Kremlin.
wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!