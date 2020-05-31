Around the World

France
Notre Dame Cathedral’s forecourt open to public
PARIS — Notre Dame Cathedral’s forecourt is being opened up to the public for the first time since the devastating fire of April 15 last year.
The body overseeing the Gothic structure’s restoration issued a statement Sunday saying that the reopening was finally made possible after several deep clean operations took place to remove toxic lead dust from the large forecourt.
Dozens of tons of lead went up in flames during the fire, sending tons of poisonous lead dust onto the surrounding ground.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo will join senior clergy on a visit to the area in the afternoon.
United Arab Emirates
Emirates airline fires number of employees
DUBAI — Dubai’s long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak.
Emirates, the jewel of the sheikhdom’s vast array of state-linked enterprises known as “Dubai Inc.” to diplomats and investors, declined to offer figures on how many staff it fired.
“We have endeavored to sustain the current family as is … but have come to the conclusion that we unfortunately have to say goodbye to a few of the wonderful people that worked with us,” the airline said in a statement.
El Salvador
Season’s first tropical storm hits; seven dead
SAN SALVADOR — The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America on Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding.
President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pounding the country Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Amanda’s landfall Sunday.
Russia
Lawyers detained for violating lockdown
MOSCOW — Moscow police on Sunday detained demonstrators who were holding one-person pickets outside the headquarters of Russia’s main criminal investigative agency.
The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests says at least seven people were detained and some of them were charged with violating the prohibition on holding public events during the coronavirus lockdown.
Over the past week, police have arrested other protesters on the same grounds, prompting criticism from Amnesty International that the lockdown was being used to suppress opposition.
Afghanistan
Islamic State claims deadly bus attack
MKABUL — The Islamic State group took responsibility Sunday for a deadly roadside bombing against a bus belonging to a local TV station in the Afghan capital, while renewed fighting in nearby provinces killed at least seven civilians, including a woman and several children.
In a statement on an IS-affiliated website, the group said Saturday’s attack in Kabul targeted a bus carrying employees of Khurshid TV, a station it described as “loyal to the Afghan apostate government.”
Two employees were killed and four wounded, said Marwa Amini, the Interior Ministry deputy spokeswoman. Two of the wounded were in critical condition Sunday, said Mohammad Rafi Sediqi, an official at the station.
Somalia
Roadside bomb kills eight civilians
A Somali police officer says at least eight civilians were killed when a minibus hit a roadside bomb outside the capital on Sunday morning.
Abdullahi Ahmed says the minibus hit the bomb in the Hawa Abdi area near Mogadishu.
The death toll may rise because many of the surviving passengers were seriously wounded, Ahmed said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However Somalia’s extremist group al-Shabab, which is allied to al-Qaida, has carried out a series of bomb attacks in the area in recent months.
