Lebanon
Protesters unite against proposed taxes
BEIRUT — Hundreds of thousands of people thronged public squares in the capital and across Lebanon on Sunday in the largest protests the country has seen since 2005, unifying an often divided public in revolt against traditional leaders who have ruled for three decades and brought the economy to the brink of disaster.
Ditching party flags and carrying only white and red Lebanese flags with a cedar tree in the center, they flooded streets in Beirut, the northern city of Tripoli, in eastern Baalbek as well as cities, towns and villages near the southern border with Israel and along Syria’s border in the east.
The uprising began four days ago after the government announced new tax proposals.
Germany
Greens make gains in national election
BERLIN — Greens made significant gains as Switzerland elected a new parliament on Sunday, while a populist right-wing party remained the country’s strongest but saw its support slip, projections indicated.
The projected outcome would amount to a significant shift in a country where political change tends to be gradual, and fulfilled pre-election expectations that environmental concerns would play out in Switzerland after boosting green parties in neighboring Germany and Austria .
Indonesia
Popular president sworn in for 2nd term
JAKARTA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who rose from poverty and pledged to champion democracy, fight entrenched corruption and modernize the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, was sworn in Sunday for his second and final five-year term with a pledge to take bolder actions.
Known for his down-to-earth style, Widodo, 58, opted for an austere ceremony at the heavily guarded Parliament without the festive parade that transported him after his inauguration five years ago on a horse-drawn carriage in downtown Jakarta, where he was then cheered on by thousands of waving supporters.
India
Fighting in Kashmir kills at least 9
SRINAGAR — Pakistani and Indian soldiers traded fire in disputed Kashmir on Sunday, killing at least nine people on both sides, officials said.
The Indian military said Pakistani soldiers targeted an Indian border post and civilian areas along the highly militarized frontier in Kashmir early in the day, leaving two army soldiers and a civilian dead.
Col. Rajesh Kalia, an Indian army spokesman, said three Indian civilians were also injured in the Pakistani firing. Kalia called it an “unprovoked” violation of a 2003 cease-fire accord between India and Pakistan.
Chile
Protests continue after gov’t drops fare plan
SANTIAGO — Protests and violence in Chile spilled over into a new day Sunday even after the president canceled a subway fare hike that prompted massive and violent demonstrations.
Officials in the Santiago region said three people died in a fire at a looted supermarket early Sunday — one of 60 Walmart-owned outlets that have been vandalized, and the company said many stores did not open during the day.
At least two airlines cancelled or rescheduled flights into the capital.
President Sebastián Piñera, facing the worst crisis of his second term as head of the South American country, announced Saturday night he was canceling a subway fare hike imposed two weeks ago.
Bolivia
Election day is an alcohol-free holiday
LA PAZ — There’s almost no traffic in the streets. Supermarkets are shuttered. Movies are closed. Pedestrians stroll through open-air markets set up on car-free avenues, then gather to picnic with the extended family.
It’s election day in Bolivia’s capital, a forcible — if alcohol-free — holiday for a country that imposes an unusually strict series of restrictions on voting-time activities.
Countries around the world commonly impose restrictions meant to avoid possible disturbances on election days. Many ban alcohol and political proselytizing. Some prohibit carrying arms, or large gatherings. Bolivia did all of those Sunday, as President Evo Morales was trying for a fourth straight term.
