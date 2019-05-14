POLAND
PM promises tougher sex abuse penalties
WARSAW — Poland’s prime minister on Tuesday vowed tougher punishments for those who sexually abuse minors after a new film spurred the country into grappling with the problem of abuse by priests.
The documentary “Tell No One” has triggered soul searching in the deeply Catholic country since it was released Saturday on YouTube. It contains harrowing testimony by men and women of being molested and raped by priests.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki held a news conference in Warsaw with Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro to talk about new legislation the government drafted to more severely punish the abuse of minors.
The bill, which must be approved by parliament, would more than double the maximum prison sentence for sexually abusing a minor, making it 30 years instead of 12.
It also would define a minor as children age 16 and under, instead of 15.
MEXICO
Tijuana police: US man hits many in car chase
MEXICO CITY — An American man was arrested after running over several people with a truck in a chaotic chase to the San Ysidro border crossing with San Diego, police in the Mexican city of Tijuana said.
A police statement Monday night said that the man threatened a person with a knife on a Tijuana boulevard about 1 mile from the crossing and then fled in a pickup truck when officers intervened. During the chase, the man allegedly hit five people, 14 vendor stalls and 17 other vehicles.
The truck finally stopped a short distance from the U.S. border where bystanders set upon the driver and a woman who was a passenger. They were dragged from the vehicle and beaten while others pounded on the truck with rods and rocks.
Police stopped the beating, but video from the melee showed both people from the truck bloodied and dazed. It was not clear if the woman was also arrested. Police did not identify either of them.
GERMANY
Police: Ferrari stolen on test drive missing
BERLIN — German police are looking for a rare 1980s Ferrari sports car believed to be worth approximately $2.2 million after a man posing as a would-be buyer stole it during a test drive.
Police in Duesseldorf said the man answering an advertisement for the red Ferrari 288 GTO, first registered in 1985, turned up for a previously agreed appointment in the western German city Monday.
He and the seller went on a test drive, during which the seller got out of the car to swap places with the would-be buyer. The man got into the driver’s seat, hit the gas pedal and sped off.
Police said Tuesday they had not found the car.
