South Africa
Dog befriends abandoned baby giraffe
MOKOPANE — A dog in South Africa has befriended a baby giraffe that was abandoned at birth, rescued and taken to a local orphanage.
Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the center for help.
Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer.
Caretaker Janie Van Heerden says they bonded immediately. She says the baby giraffe had been given IV fluids and is doing much better. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.
Senegal
Ivory Coast arrests 2 of EU’s most wanted criminals
DAKAR — Authorities in Ivory Coast say they have arrested two of Europe’s most wanted criminals who were sentenced to life for the murder of a British national in Belgium in 1996.
The national gendarmerie in a statement said Jean-Claude Lacote and Hilde van Acker were arrested in Abidjan on Wednesday and Thursday.
Lacote, a French national, and Van Acker, a Belgian, were arrested in Belgium after the murder of businessman Marcus Mitchell. They were initially released because of a lack of evidence and fled to South Africa.
Bolivia
President accused of terrorism and sedition
LA PAZ — Bolivia’s interim government is accusing ousted leftist President Evo Morales of terrorism and sedition.
Acting Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said on Friday the complaint relates to a video in which Morales is supposedly heard coordinating blockades during street protests in Bolivia.
Bolivia has been in upheaval since Morales proclaimed himself the winner of an Oct. 20 election despite widespread protests over allegations of electoral fraud. Thirty-two people have been killed.
Mali
2 men charged with supporting extremist group
BAMAKO — Mali’s intelligence services say they have arrested two men accused of providing logistical support to the Islamic extremist group Ansarul Islam in Burkina Faso.
Malian Intelligence services spokesman Col. Modibo Traore said Friday that Ousmane Hama Diallo and Harouna Diallo were arrested in Bamako.
He said they arrived in Mali’s capital on Tuesday from Boulekessi to make several purchases on behalf of Ansarul Islam, including high-definition cameras, laptops, GPS, radios and binoculars.
United Kingdom
UK treasure hunters jailed for stealing Viking-era hoard
LONDON — Two amateur British treasure-hunters were sentenced Friday to long prison terms for stealing a hoard of 1,100-year-old Anglo-Saxon coins and jewelry valued at millions of pounds (dollars).
Experts say the hoard — much of which is still missing — could shed new light on a period when Saxons were battling the Vikings for control of England.
The trove is thought to have been buried in the late 9th century by a member of a Viking army that was being pushed east across England by an alliance of Saxon forces.
