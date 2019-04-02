EGYPT
74 sentenced to prison in terror-related cases
CAIRO — Egypt has sentenced more than 70 suspected members of the Muslim Brotherhood to prison on terror-related charges.
The Ismailia criminal court on Tuesday sentenced nine of the defendants to 15 years in prison and 43 others to 10 years. Another 22 were sentenced to three to seven years, and 14 were acquitted. Nearly half were tried in absentia.
The defendants were accused of burning police vehicles and attacking a coffee shop. The violence came in response to the dispersal of two mass sit-ins in Cairo in 2013, in which security forces killed hundreds of Brotherhood supporters.
The Brotherhood was branded as a terrorist group after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president in 2013.
Noble’s tomb dates to early pharoahs
CAIRO — Egypt says archaeologists have found the tomb of a noble from the time of one of the earliest pharaonic dynasties.
The Antiquities Ministry said Tuesday that the tomb uncovered in the Saqqara pyramids complex outside Cairo dates to the 5th Dynasty, which ruled the Nile Valley from 2388-2356 B.C.
SINGAPORE
2 Boeings grounded over engine issues
Singapore Airlines has grounded two of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft due to engine issues, the carrier said Tuesday.
It said in a statement that “premature blade deterioration was found on some engines” of its 787-10 fleet at routine inspections.
“Pending engine replacements, two SIA 787-10 aircraft have been removed from service,” it said.
The carrier said it would operate other aircraft on the affected routes to minimize disruption.
ALGERIA
President resigns after six weeks of protests
ALGIERS — Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down Tuesday after 20 years in office and six weeks of massive nationwide protests aimed at pushing him and his much-criticized inner circle from power to create a real democracy in the gas-rich nation.
The announcement followed soon after a sternly-worded call from the powerful army chief for Bouteflika, 82 and ailing, to “immediately” bow out.
Crowds celebrated peacefully in the capital of Algiers soon after his announcement. Honking car horns, singing songs and waving Algerian flags, hundreds gathered at the central post office — a plaza that has become a symbol of the protest movement. Police watched from the sidelines.
The Constitutional Council was expected to convene Wednesday to formalize his departure. Under the constitution, the president of the upper house, the Council of Nations, steps in as interim leader for a maximum of 90 days so that elections can be organized.
The current upper house president is Abdelkader Bensalah, a Bouteflika ally, and it remained unclear Tuesday whether protesters would abandon their fight for an overhaul of the entire power structure.
LITHUANIA
Man flies alone on commercial flight
VILNIUS — A Lithuanian man flying to Italy got a pleasant surprise when he boarded the plane: He was the only passenger .
Skirmantas Strimaitis, who was flying from Vilnius to the northern Italian city of Bergamo for a skiing holiday March 16, had the whole plane — which can usually sit up to 188 people — to himself. The only others onboard were two pilots and five crew members.
The Novaturas travel agency said it had chartered the plane to fly a group home from Italy, and to avoid flying empty, one-way tickets were sold. Only Strimaitis bought one.
Strimaitis told The Associated Press Tuesday the flight, which lasted more than two hours, was “a once in the lifetime experience.”