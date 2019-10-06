Hong Kong
Protests in Hong Kong hits finance in nationHong Kong suffered one of its most violent weekends since anti-China protests began in June, with demonstrators paralyzing large swaths of the financial hub after leader Carrie Lam imposed emergency rule for the first time in more than half a century to ban face masks.
On a holiday weekend normally packed with tourists, the city’s already reeling economy took another hit as banks, supermarkets and rail service all cut service.
Through periods of torrential rain, police on Sunday battled with protesters who occupied streets, vandalized property and targeted businesses with links to the mainland.
Some demonstrators reportedly gathered outside the People’s Liberation Army’s downtown barracks for the first time.
South Korea
North Korea declines
more meetings with US
SEOUL — North Korea said Sunday that it won’t meet with the United States for more “sickening negotiations” unless it abandons its “hostile policy” against the North, as the two countries offered different takes on their weekend nuclear talks in Sweden.
On Sunday night, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing the U.S. of trying to mislead the public and “spreading a completely ungrounded story that both sides are open to meet” again.
The statement said the Stockholm talks “made us think they have no political will to improve (North Korea)-U.S. relations and may be abusing the bilateral relations for their own partisan interests” at home.
England
PM Johnson vows to leave EU by deadline
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday renewed his vow to take the country out of the European Union by the Brexit deadline, in an apparent contradiction of a government pledge in court days earlier to ask for an extension if there’s no withdrawal deal.
“We will be packing our bags and walking out on” Oct. 31, Boris Johnson wrote in The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Express newspapers.
Johnson’s comments are in line with his past repeated assertions on the key question of whether Britain, if it can’t finalize a divorce deal with the bloc, would leave without an agreement.
But they’re at odds with a U.K. government document quoted in a Scottish court Friday indicating Johnson intends to comply with a law Parliament passed this month requiring the prime minister to ask for a delay if there’s no deal with the EU in place by Oct. 19.
Baker, drummer of Cream,
dead at 80
Ginger Baker, esteemed as one of the most virtuosic drummers ever to sit behind a kit through his innovative work with English rock bands Cream and the short-lived Blind Faith, died on Sunday. He was 80.
His Facebook page posted, “We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks.”
Baker revealed in 2013 that he had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease after a lifetime of smoking. He underwent open-heart surgery in 2016.
France
Security chief: Failings led to attack on policePARIS — France’s interior minister acknowledges there were “malfunctions” that failed to prevent a deadly attack inside Paris police headquarters by a police employee.
Christophe Castaner said Sunday the attacker was a “well-rated” police employee and had “no indication of radicalization” in his internal police file.
Wire reports