United Kingdom
Uber loses license over safety, vows to appeal copy
LONDON — London’s transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber’s operating license over concerns about impostor drivers, with the ride-hailing company vowing to appeal the decision as it struggles to secure its future in the British capital.
It’s the latest chapter in Uber’s rocky history with London transport officials, who have subjected the San Francisco-based tech company to ever tighter scrutiny over concerns about passenger safety and security.
Uber called the decision “extraordinary and wrong,” and has 21 days to file an appeal, which it said it would do. It can continue operating during the appeals process.
Germany
Thieves steal ‘priceless’ jewel sets from Dresden museum
BERLIN — Thieves broke into Dresden’s Green Vault, one of the world’s oldest museums, early Monday morning, making off with three “priceless” sets of 18th century jewelry that German officials said would be impossible to sell on the open market.
The treasury of Augustus the Strong of Saxony was established in 1723 and today contains around 4,000 objects of gold, precious stones and other materials on display in Dresden’s Royal Palace.
Authorities said it appeared the thieves had broken open only one glass case containing three sets of Baroque jewelry made up of dozens of gems each.
Police are still carrying out forensic exams of the crime scene and museum officials said they have not yet been able to determine whether all the 100-or-so pieces were missing.
Country calls for UN access to detention camps
BERLIN — Germany says China should give U.N. human rights officials unhindered access to camps in its western region of Xinjiang, after leaked documents indicated they are used to forcibly reeducate minorities.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr on Monday said Germany was “following with great concern” recent news reports about the camps, where about 1 million people are being held.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Germany has previously joined other countries in calling for U.N. experts to be allowed to visit the camps and produce an independent assessment of the situation there.
China’s embassy in the United Kingdom has said the documents, which were leaked to a consortium of international journalists, “are fabrication and fake news.”
Israel
Israel’s attorney general: Netanyahu not required to resign
JERUSALEM — Israel’s attorney general says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not required to leave office following his indictment on corruption charges.
Avichai Mandelblit said in a statement Monday that Netanyahu can remain interim prime minister, just days after serving him with charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.
The attorney general did not weigh in on whether Netanyahu could keep his other ministerial positions while under indictment.
Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister, has dismissed the charges as an “attempted coup” and refused to resign. He says he will fight the charges from the prime minister’s office.
Kosovo
3 women repatriated from Syria face terror charges
PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo prosecutors have filed terrorism charges against three women repatriated from Syria for allegedly joining terror groups there.
Prosecutors said Monday that the three women had left Kosovo in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to join the Islamic State group in Syria and Al-Nusra in Iraq. Spouses of two of them had died, apparently in fighting there.
The three women were among 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria in April. If convicted, they could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
Kosovo authorities say 30 of the country’s citizens are still actively supporting terror groups in Syria.
Wire reports