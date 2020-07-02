Around the World

Germany
Study: Electronic waste pile grows higherBERLIN — The world’s mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.
The U.N.-backed study estimated the amount of e-waste that piled up globally in 2019 at 53.6 million metric tonnes (59.1 million tons) — almost 2 million metric tons more than the previous year.
The authors of the study calculated the combined weight of all dumped devices with a battery or a plug last year was the equivalent of 350 cruise ships the size of the Queen Mary 2.
Pastor charged after anti-gay comments
BERLIN — Prosecutors in the northern German city of Bremen have charged a Protestant pastor with incitement for comments he made about homosexuality, authorities said Thursday.
The comments from the pastor, whose name was not released, were made at a seminar in October on the subject of marriage when he allegedly described homosexuals as criminals and homosexuality as “a form of degeneration of society,” the dpa news agency reported.
Bremen prosecutors allege that the comments are akin to inciting hatred toward a part of the population due to their sexual orientation. The pastor has said he was not referring to homosexuals when he spoke of criminals.
India
Defense to buy 33 Russian fighter jets
NEW DELHI — India’s defense ministry on Thursday approved the purchase of 21 Russian MiG-29 and 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft costing $2.43 billion to augment its air force as the country faces security challenges on its borders with China and Pakistan.
The planes will supplement 59 MiG-29’s and 272 Sukhoi aircraft currently in service. The defense ministry also said it has approved local development of missile systems for all three branches of the military, and ammunition and upgraded infantry combat vehicles for the army.
Pakistan
4 linked to reporter’s death remain in prison
KARACHI — A British Pakistani man and three others convicted in the kidnapping and killing of a U.S. journalist, whose sentences were overturned in April, will remain in government custody for another three months, officials said Thursday.
The move comes days after Pakistan’s Supreme Court paved the way for the release of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh by rejecting a government request for an immediate hearing of an appeal against his acquittal in the 2002 murder of Daniel Pearl.
Iraq
Officials: Mass grave remnant of IS rule
MOSUL — A human skull, a pair of worn trousers and a shoe were among the remains unearthed from a mass grave discovered this week in northern Iraq, a remnant of the brutal rule of the Islamic State group, Iraqi officials said Thursday.
The new mass grave was discovered on Monday in the village of Humeydat near the Badoush area west of the city of Mosul, six years after the IS group — at the height of its power — declared a caliphate that stretched across eastern Syria and much of northern and western Iraq. Dozens of bodies were found buried in a trench stretching hundreds of yards long.
Forensics experts have carried out an initial investigation but the spread of the novel coronavirus has impeded excavations, medical officials in Mosul told The Associated Press.
While an investigation is needed to identify the bodies, many believe they were Shiite convicts taken from the local Badoush prison by IS and killed by the militants, shortly after they seized Mosul in June 2014.
Poland
Bus collides with trucks; 32 injured
WARSAW — Officials in Poland say a bus collided with two trucks near the southern city of Czestochowa and 32 people have been injured, including foreign citizens.
Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said six people were taken to a hospital with serious head, chest and limb injuries following Thursday’s collision.
The Health Ministry asked the armed forces to dispatch a medical helicopter to help airlift people in the most serious condition to the hospital. A local police spokesman, Capt. Marcin Pudlo said the two trucks had collided before the bus crashed into them.
Pudlo says one of the trucks had been carrying dangerous materials and caught fire.
