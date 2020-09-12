Britain
Pioneering designer Terence Conran dies
LONDON — Terence Conran, the British designer, retailer and restaurateur who built a furniture empire around the world, founded the Design Museum in London and modernized the everyday lives of British people, has died at 88.
Conran, who was knighted in 1983 for his services to design and retail, helped break down class boundaries in Britain by broadening the lifestyle horizons of much of the population.
In a statement released by the Design Museum, his family described Conran as a “visionary” who “revolutionized the way we live in Britain.”
Man in 20s arrested in mail-bombing try
LONDON — U.K. counterterrorism police have arrested a man in his 20s after a package containing a small improvised explosive device was sent to a residential address in north London.
The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was detained in Cambridge on Saturday morning on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion, or making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property.
It said armed officers from Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s Armed Response Unit were deployed during the arrest “as a precautionary measure.”
Turkey
Boating firms banned from hosting weddingsISTANBUL — The governor of Istanbul has banned boating companies from hosting weddings and similar gatherings as part of new measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey’s most populous city.
The governor’s office also reintroduced a ban on concerts and festivals in open spaces. It said the restrictions were needed because people were not adequately heeding precautions like physical distancing and confirmed that virus cases have increased.
The bans were to go into effect on Saturday but were postponed until Monday.
France
Yellow vest movement has subdued relaunch
PARIS — Activists staged a lukewarm relaunch of France’s yellow vest movement for economic justice Saturday after the disruptive demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron and his government’s perceived elitism tapered off during the coronavirus pandemic.
But French media reported a lower turnout than expected, with around only 1,000 demonstrators in two marches in the French capital, compared to tens of thousands in the beginning of the two-year-old movement.
Paris police said more than 200 people were stopped and over 25 were detained, with some small clashes with police who fired tear gas.
Germany
Rooftop musicians serenade Dresden
DRESDEN — Musicians have taken to the roofs of apartment blocs with alphorns in the German city of Dresden to perform a concert featuring distant harmonies at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra’s performance on Saturday, titled “The Sky above Prohlis,” saw 16 alphorns, nine trumpets and four tubas set up nearly 164 feet above the ground on the roofs of tower blocks in the city’s Prohlis district. Drums and other percussion instruments were set at a nearby car park on top of a shopping center.
Organizers say the roughly one-hour performance, which comes as social distancing rules remain in place in Germany as well as some restrictions on cultural events, was made up of compositions which “all embrace the idea that several groups of musicians communicate over great distances.”
Italy
‘Nomadland’ takes Golden Lion in Venice
VENICE — Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a recession-era road-trip drama starring Frances McDormand, won the Golden Lion for best film Saturday at the Venice Film Festival, which was held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zhao and McDormand appeared by video from the United States to accept the award, given virus-related travel restrictions made reaching the Lido in the Italian lagoon city difficult if not impossible for many Hollywood filmmakers and actors.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!